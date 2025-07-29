Top Side Tables Online

A side table does more than fill a corner—it adds utility and structure to your space. Whether placed beside a bed, sofa, or reading chair, it offers accessible storage and style in equal measure. From minimalist wood to modern metal finishes, Flipkart features a diverse collection of side tables to suit both functional and aesthetic needs. These tables enhance organization, support décor arrangements, and tie rooms together with clean, purposeful design.

This compact, DIY-engineered wood side table is perfect for small spaces where function meets simple design. Its warm brown finish makes it a subtle yet useful addition beside beds or sofas.

Key features:

Multipurpose top offers space for books, lamps, or coffee mugs

Sturdy engineered wood holds everyday items without wobbling

Compact shape fits neatly in corners or beside low seating

DIY assembly allows flexibility during setup and home shifting

Requires basic tools and time for initial self-assembly

Elegant and eye-catching, this pre-assembled two-tier table features a gold metal frame and white top. It adds a touch of luxury to bedrooms or living rooms without overpowering the decor.

Key features:

Metal frame provides a durable, stylish structure with visual lightness

White tabletop and bottom shelf create space for decor, books, or plants

Pre-assembled design makes it ready to use straight out of the box

Modern look blends well with contemporary, glam, or minimal interiors

May feel too flashy for rooms with rustic or dark-toned themes

Designed with simplicity and shine in mind, this pre-assembled table offers modern appeal with golden accents. It suits small bedrooms or living rooms in need of subtle luxury and structure.

Key features:

Golden and white finish gives it a fresh, elegant look that complements soft interiors

Engineered wood body provides a smooth surface and stable base

Compact size makes it easy to fit beside beds or under low windows

Pre-assembled structure saves time and effort in setup

Surface can show minor scratches if not handled gently

With its warm teak finish and clean-cut edges, this DIY side table pairs well with both neutral and bold spaces. It’s functional, modern, and a practical choice for everyday use.

Key features:

Teak finish offers a timeless wooden look that adds natural warmth

Engineered wood is sturdy and designed for regular household use

Flat top supports lamps, gadgets, or books with ease

Clean structure suits modern and compact urban living

Assembly required with minimal tools, which may be tricky for first-timers

Side tables bring convenience and cohesion to home interiors. Their compact size makes them ideal for tight spaces, while drawers, shelves, and surfaces add both elegance and efficiency. Flipkart’s curated collection offers classic, contemporary, and multifunctional styles to match your room’s look and your lifestyle. Whether you're updating a bedroom or styling a lounge corner, a side table from Flipkart can make a subtle yet impactful difference in everyday living.

