Vegan and Dairy-Free Dessert Picks to Try in India

Desserts don’t have to rely on dairy to taste divine. With the rise of vegan and plant-based dining, cafés and bakeries across India are crafting indulgent treats free from milk, butter, or cream — yet full of flavour. From chocolate-rich indulgences to fruity delights, there’s something for every sweet tooth. Here are ten popular vegan and dairy-free desserts you can conveniently order online in India through Zomato.

A vegan chocolate brownie is the perfect blend of richness and comfort, made without any dairy yet delivering full chocolate intensity. Using ingredients like dark cocoa, coconut oil, and almond milk, it offers a soft, fudgy bite. It’s a guilt-free treat that proves plant-based desserts can be incredibly indulgent.

Almond milk ice cream brings a refreshing twist to classic frozen desserts with its light, creamy texture. Made using almond or oat milk, it provides a smooth, delicate flavour without heavy dairy. It’s perfect for warm days, offering a deliciously cool treat that feels indulgent yet surprisingly light on the palate.

Silky and aromatic, coconut panna cotta brings tropical charm with every bite. The smooth texture and gentle sweetness make it a refined, dairy-free dessert option.

Vegan cheesecake offers all the creamy goodness of traditional cheesecake using plant-based ingredients like cashew cream or tofu. Light, smooth, and flavourful, it pairs beautifully with fruit, chocolate, or nut toppings. This dessert delivers the same classic charm without dairy, making it a favourite for wholesome yet indulgent sweet cravings.

Packed with nutrients, chia pudding combines plant milk with chia seeds for a satisfying, lightly sweet treat. It’s perfect for dessert or even a healthy snack.

This velvety mousse uses avocado or coconut cream for richness, blended with cocoa and natural sweeteners. Light, airy, and decadent — ideal for chocolate lovers.

Soft and fluffy, vegan cupcakes come in flavours like vanilla bean, red velvet, and mocha. Made with plant-based butter and milk, they’re as delicious as traditional ones.

Crisp tart crust, seasonal fruits, and dairy-free whipped cream come together in this elegant dessert — a perfect mix of freshness and sweetness.

For those who prefer small, wholesome bites, these no-bake balls combine oats, peanut butter, and dates — naturally sweet, filling, and completely dairy-free.

This warm dessert is a hug in a slice — soft sponge soaked in oat milk and cocoa, topped with vegan ganache. Ideal for chilly evenings.

Vegan desserts prove that indulgence doesn’t need dairy. From rich brownies and creamy cheesecakes to light chia puddings, these plant-based creations celebrate both taste and health. As more cafés and dessert shops in India embrace vegan-friendly recipes, exploring dairy-free options has never been easier. Whether you follow a vegan lifestyle or just want to try something new, these desserts are proof that compassion and flavour can go hand in hand — all easily available via Zomato.

