Waterproof + Stylish: Must-Have Rain Jackets on Myntra EORS Now

When monsoon season is near, a sleek water-repellent raincoat is a necessity in your closet. To work, for casual strolls, or for running errands, Infispace, THE CLOWNFISH, and Zacharias' rain jackets will keep you cozy, dry, and in style. And that's not all—buy them now from 31st May to 12th June on the Myntra End of Reason Sale to seal price-cutting offer deals. These options are not only rain-resistant but fashion-aware as well, making dressing up on a rainy day convenient and fun.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This Infispace rain jacket is designed for everyday utility and style. Made from waterproof fabric, it comes with a drawstring hood and front zip that make it super easy to wear. Lightweight and compact, it fits in your backpack, so you’re always ready for sudden showers.

Key Features:

Waterproof polyester outer shell

Drawstring hood for better coverage

Zipper front closure for easy use

Breathable yet protective material

Ideal for regular rainy-day wear

Fit may feel tight for broader body types

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This 2-layer reversible jacket is designed for plus-size women who won't take anything but the best when it comes to style or comfort. THE CLOWNFISH is a stylish but very functional piece that can be used in both directions—wear it inside out for a fresh look!

Key Features:

Reversible jacket for 2-in-1 styling

Plus-size friendly with roomy fit

Lightweight and breezy fabric

Rain hood with an elastic grip to avoid leakage of water

Flexible drawstring waist for adjustment to size

Thickest among the group due to a double layer

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Zacharias brings a simple and efficient solution for rainy days. Its straightforward design keeps you dry, and the full-zip option with elastic cuffs provides a second level of protection. This is an excellent daily travel and casual outdoor application choice.

Key Features:

Sleek and clean design

Completely waterproof with sealed seams

Elastic cuffs to keep water out

Includes a packable pouch

Excellent value for money

Not insulated—won't keep warm in cold rain

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This second version of Infispace is a bit dressier with a longer fit and finer stitching. Perfect to layer over casual or dress wear, it provides functionality with a touch of class, particularly for the wearer who desires to keep a streamlined look while raining.

Key Features:

Longer fit for added protection

Streamlined with a fitting cut

Water-resistance finish

Zip and button front closings

Perfect for semi-formal rainwear

Fit can be a bit narrow when layered over bulk sweaters

Dressing for the monsoon need not be dull—these water-proof jackets show that style and utility need not conflict. You may choose to go for the utility of THE CLOWNFISH's reversible piece, the convenience of Zacharias, or the athleisure feel of Infispace. Whatever you do, there is a jacket here that takes care of all requirements. As Myntra's End of Reason Sale extends till 12th June, now is the ideal time to obtain your rainwear essentials at a discounted trimmed. Stay dry, stay cool, and walk in the rain in style. Act now—shop your monsoon fashion today with jackets that are sassy and intelligent.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.