Waterproof + Stylish: Must-Have Rain Jackets on Myntra EORS Now
Stay dry in style with these trendy waterproof hooded jackets from Infispace, THE CLOWNFISH, and Zacharias. Shop during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June) for the best deals!
When monsoon season is near, a sleek water-repellent raincoat is a necessity in your closet. To work, for casual strolls, or for running errands, Infispace, THE CLOWNFISH, and Zacharias' rain jackets will keep you cozy, dry, and in style. And that's not all—buy them now from 31st May to 12th June on the Myntra End of Reason Sale to seal price-cutting offer deals. These options are not only rain-resistant but fashion-aware as well, making dressing up on a rainy day convenient and fun.
Infispace Hooded Water-Proof Rain Jacket
Image Source- Myntra.com
This Infispace rain jacket is designed for everyday utility and style. Made from waterproof fabric, it comes with a drawstring hood and front zip that make it super easy to wear. Lightweight and compact, it fits in your backpack, so you’re always ready for sudden showers.
Key Features:
- Waterproof polyester outer shell
- Drawstring hood for better coverage
- Zipper front closure for easy use
- Breathable yet protective material
- Ideal for regular rainy-day wear
- Fit may feel tight for broader body types
THE CLOWNFISH Drizzle Diva Plus Size Waterproof Reversible Jacket
Image Source- Myntra.com
This 2-layer reversible jacket is designed for plus-size women who won't take anything but the best when it comes to style or comfort. THE CLOWNFISH is a stylish but very functional piece that can be used in both directions—wear it inside out for a fresh look!
Key Features:
- Reversible jacket for 2-in-1 styling
- Plus-size friendly with roomy fit
- Lightweight and breezy fabric
- Rain hood with an elastic grip to avoid leakage of water
- Flexible drawstring waist for adjustment to size
- Thickest among the group due to a double layer
Zacharias Waterproof Hooded Rain Jacket
Image Source- Myntra.com
Zacharias brings a simple and efficient solution for rainy days. Its straightforward design keeps you dry, and the full-zip option with elastic cuffs provides a second level of protection. This is an excellent daily travel and casual outdoor application choice.
Key Features:
- Sleek and clean design
- Completely waterproof with sealed seams
- Elastic cuffs to keep water out
- Includes a packable pouch
- Excellent value for money
- Not insulated—won't keep warm in cold rain
Infispace Hooded Water-Proof Rain Jacket
Image Source- Myntra.com
This second version of Infispace is a bit dressier with a longer fit and finer stitching. Perfect to layer over casual or dress wear, it provides functionality with a touch of class, particularly for the wearer who desires to keep a streamlined look while raining.
Key Features:
- Longer fit for added protection
- Streamlined with a fitting cut
- Water-resistance finish
- Zip and button front closings
- Perfect for semi-formal rainwear
- Fit can be a bit narrow when layered over bulk sweaters
Dressing for the monsoon need not be dull—these water-proof jackets show that style and utility need not conflict. You may choose to go for the utility of THE CLOWNFISH's reversible piece, the convenience of Zacharias, or the athleisure feel of Infispace. Whatever you do, there is a jacket here that takes care of all requirements. As Myntra's End of Reason Sale extends till 12th June, now is the ideal time to obtain your rainwear essentials at a discounted trimmed. Stay dry, stay cool, and walk in the rain in style. Act now—shop your monsoon fashion today with jackets that are sassy and intelligent.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.