There is always a lot of time to waste, a comfortable environment, and an increasing appetite due to cancelled plans. Most people prefer to go indoors rather than outside and have something comforting, familiar, and satisfying. Warm bowl to fresh snacks, there must be no excuse for weekend hunger. Now that Zomato has simplified the process of delivering food to your doorstep, your preferred restaurant-style meal is delivered at the comfort of your door. These six dishes are the popular weekend reorders since they strike the perfect ratio of flavour, quantity and gratification when the appetite is in control.

Paneer butter masala is very fat, creamy and comforting- good on lazy weekends. The paneer cubes are soft and dipped into a gravy that is mildly spicy, and served with aromatic jeera rice. It is luxurious, without being too weighty. The reason why many reorder this dish is that it provides the same level of flavour, is mobile, and fulfills the need to feed the hunger and the comfort factor in one sitting.

The chicken shawarma roll is just the right food when you do not want to make a mess. It is a sure hit on weekends and consists of juicy spiced chicken, creamy sauces, and fresh veggies wrapped in soft bread. It is easy to consume, it is fast to finish, and it is surprisingly good. People enjoy rearranging it as it is light but complete, particularly on lazy evenings.

Masala dosa is tender, invigorating, and classy. The dosa filled with warm potato, sambar, and chutney is a wholesome, fulfilling meal. It is usually ordered during free weekends as individuals seek something delicious but light at the same time. Its crunchiness/softness and taste combination has made it a repeat favourite among all ages.

White sauce pasta is creamy, fruity and readily made. It gets filled with vegetables or chicken and is not excessive. It is good on cancelled-plan weekends since it is warm, bland and satisfying. A single bowl can serve as a standalone meal, which makes it one of the options when one desires to have a snack.

Chole bhature will make a boring weekend a feast. Fluffy bhature is served combined with spicy and rich chole, making it a strong and satisfying meal. It is usually rearranged as it is gratifying, tasty, and special even when one eats it at home. It is just right for you when you need something dense and cozy, having spent all the unexpected time in the house.

It is not a complete meal on a weekend without something sweet. Gulab jamun is smooth, syrupy and immediately comforting. It is commonly ordered with meals or separately to boost the mood. This is a classic favourite as it is not new, not healthy and always hits the right spot when one finds themselves bored on a weekend.

Planned trips are not the reason to spoil weekends, the rotten food is. In an empty schedule, a break can be made by choosing foods that one feels comfortable with and thus trusts. These six plates are favourite repeat orders in that they provide flavour, satisfaction and familiarity repeatedly. You need something rich, light, crispy and sweet; there is always something good to go. Your weekend hunger will never wait as Zomato simplifies the process of ordering and makes it fast. In cases of cancellation of plans, good food should replace them and make a stay-in decision.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.