What Smart Foodies Always Order — Revealed

Every foodie has that one hideout of foods they will trust without question- food that never fails them, that has such good taste and is worth all the money. You can always use a smart foodie menu, whether you are ordering it late and need comfort food or are just in a dilemma on what to order. Now, with the help of such services as Zomato, it is even simpler to stumble on something tasty. We are unveiling the best foods that smart foodies will never leave without today. They are safe, full of flavour, and will suit any mood.

This is a classic for a reason. Butter Chicken is creamy and slightly spiced richness that satisfies any palate. It is safe, flavourful and always satisfying to smart foodies. Balanced with garlic naan, it is the ultimate comfort meal which never fails, particularly when seeking something good yet comforting. It is tasty, filling, and lunch or dinner.

Foodies will always have the Margherita Pizza when they are not sure, since it is simple and it will always taste good. Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce that is tan,gy and basil that is aromatic make a perfect bievery time. It is light, warm and not harmful even to picky eaters. Binge-watching a show or a dinner with friends, this classical Italian pleasure will always be the best bet that does not fail.

Biryani is the food that people prefer when they need to have a combination of fragrance and taste, as well as richness. Biryani in good restaurants can be trusted by smart foodies at all times, as it is full of spices, tender meat or vegetables, and lots of aromatic rice, making it a definite must-have. It is nutritious to make a whole meal and delicious enough to fill the stomach immediately.

Paneer Tikka is popular due to the smoky taste and spicy marinade. It is preferred by smart foodies who do not want to gain too much weight, but at the same time need to experience bold and satisfying food. It is safe but thrilling as it is soft, juicy, and mixed with roasted spices, which makes it a safe and yet exciting starter, snack, or even a light dinner. Good to share or keep to oneself.

A Chicken Shawarma Roll is one of the popular dishes among smart foodies who are hungry, need something fast, cheap and full of flavour. It is soft pita, tender spiced chicken, garlic sauce, and crunchy veggies that make an ideal snack on the go. It is not sloppy, it is satisfying and one of the dishes that is delicious at virtually every reputable joint.

When you need the Indo-Chinese taste, Hakka Noodles are the wisest comfort food. They are salty, a little spiced up and heavy on fresh veggies or chicken. Foodies like them since they can be consumed fast and are not a mess, and are universally tasty. You feel like having something light or feel like combining it with Manchurian, it never disappoints.

Masala Dosa is the healthy-but-delicious option that all food lovers prefer. Fried on the outside, cool on the inside, and stuffed with warm masala potatoes- it is a meal that will make one feel comfortable immediately. It is not too fat, not too greasy, and always tastes good. It is ideal for breakfast or brunch, or even a clean, wholesome dinner that is South Indian.

Intelligent fooders understand that a meal must finish on a sweet note, and there is nothing that will taste better than a warm chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream on top. It is easy, full-bodied and mood-enhancing. This dessert is always a safe and pleasant dish, just in case you are stressed, celebrating or are simply in need of something sweet.

Butter chicken is best eaten crispy, my dosas are best enjoyed crunchy, and brownies are best enjoyed with indulgence, but without anything too fancy. These meals are good on those busy working days, lazy weekends and even those days when you are not sure what to eat. And Zomato, it has become extremely convenient to get these reliable favourites delivered hot and fresh. Therefore, the next time you are hungry and confused, turn to this list and have a meal that is never going to upset you.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.