4 Best Wide-Leg & High-Waist Jeans for Women
Explore four fashionable denim styles in Zalora with wide-leg, high-waist, and shaping cuts blending comfort, contemporary chic, and daily wear that are sure to make every woman feel great.
Zalora is a reliable online shopping fashion magazine among women who embrace quality, comfort, and possess a modern sense. It is a place where both established and new brands are brought to sit at the same roof making buying a brand easy and dependable. Zalora offers women the denim that fits their lifestyle with well-defined product information, guidance on size, and authentic collections. You either want loose fits, wide leg or shaping jeans, Zalora has got you covered with trendy pieces of clothes for all of your moods and occasions.
1. Giordano Online Exclusive Cullote Jeans
Image Source- Zalora.com.Id
Giordano Cullote Jeans target women who desire to wear comfortable jeans but with a sense of style. These crotched wide jeans are light and breathable hence suitable to wear on a daily basis. The standard blue color is a perfect match with casual tops, shirts, and sneakers.
Key Features
- Trendy culotte-style wide-leg fit
- Soft and breathable denim fabric
- Comfortable mid-rise waist
- Easy to pair with casual clothing
- Suitable for daily and relaxed wear
- Cropped length may not suit very tall women
2. Remix Jeans Five-Pocket Denim
Image Source- Zalora.com.Id
Remix Five pocket Jeans is the perfect choice of women who like simple and classic fashion. The dark navy color brings out a clean and well-polished appearance, whereas the old five-pocket style maintains the application practical.
Key Features
- Classic five-pocket styling
- Strong and long-lasting denim
- Comfortable regular fit
- Deep navy color for versatile looks
- Easy to maintain fabric
- Limited stretch compared to modern denim
3. Lois Jeans High-Waist Wide-Leg Denim
Image Source- Zalora.com.Id
Lois High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans are the best choice of women who enjoy stylish and daring looks. The high-rise waist brings out natural curves with the wide-leg style bringing some elegance and comfort. These jeans are very stylish and match well with tight tops, crop tops, and jackets and are therefore suitable in both casual and semi-formal styles.
Key Features
- High-rise waist for flattering shape
- Wide-leg cut for relaxed comfort
- Premium-quality denim material
- Modern and trendy design
- Suitable for multiple outfit styles
- Fabric may feel slightly heavy in hot weather
4. Levi’s Women’s 318 Shaping Wide-Leg Jeans
Image Source- Zalora.com.Id
The 318 Shaping Wide-Leg Jeans by Levi are designed to suit a woman who is in need of style and comfort. These jeans have inbuilt shaping panels, which even out and perfect natural curves. The green color is very new, which gives a special effect to regular clothes.
Key Features
- Built-in shaping technology
- Wide-leg fit for comfort
- Stretch denim for easy movement
- Unique and stylish green color
- High durability and brand reliability
- Slightly higher price than regular jeans
The selection of jeans is one of the key factors contributing to the creation of a confident and stylish wardrobe. Zalora designs have a variety of reliable styles of denim that can fit most body types and fashionable choices. With relaxed culottes of Giordano and classic five-pocket jeans of Remix, wide-leg style of Lois and shaping denim of Levi, each product will have its own advantages. These jeans are centered on comfort, durability and contemporary. With the help of quality denim, you make varied work, traveling, and casual day clothes. Zalora simplifies this journey, which is dependable and trendy.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
