4 Stunning Lipsticks for Soft, Bold, and Everyday Glam

It makes it easy and pleasant to find the right lipstick when it is being purchased on Zalora. Having the largest selection of reliable beauty products and original products, Zalora allows women to select lip colors that suit their mood, skin color and their way of life. Included among these lipsticks are soft nude colors, romantic pinks and those with glossy crystal finishes which are quite comfortable, stylish, and long-lasting to the beauty. Smart every day or occasion, Zalora will be at your fingertips with high-quality beauty products.

The Posh Pit MAC Lustreglass Lipstick is a warm rose-brown nude shade that is applicable to most skin tones. It provides a smooth but non-heavy makeup that keeps lips puffy and moist. The creamy formula is flowing and has a glossy appearance that is not hefty. The lipstick can be used on a daily basis and more understated glamorous styles.

Key Features

Warm nude rose-brown shade

Lustrous glossy finish

Lightweight formula

Comfortable on lips

Suitable for daily use

Needs reapplication after meals

Revolution Satin Kiss White Wedding Lipstick is a versatile soft and glamorous lipstick that is made up of fresh makeup appearance. It has a satin finish that is very gentle and lips are moistured. Its texture is creamy; thus, it is easy to apply. This lipstick is ideal to wear in the office, day out and minimal makeup wearers.

Key Features

Soft satin finish

Creamy and smooth texture

Comfortable wear

Subtle and elegant shade

Easy application

Not very long-lasting

The Revolution Lip Allure Soft Satin Lipstick in Wifey is a dusky pink lipstick that provides an extra touch of charm and freshness to your appearance. The balance between the shine and the matte is right because of its satin texture. The formula is light and nourishing on lips, so that it can be used in a long period of time at the work or in other social events.

Key Features

Dusky pink shade

Soft satin finish

Lightweight formula

Hydrating feel

Versatile for day and night

Shade may look different on deeper skin tones

Eleanor Miracle key crystal lipstick in pomegranate pink is a distinct cosmetic item that has colour and gloss. It has a crystal-infused design that makes the lips look glossy and radiant. The formula customizes itself to lip color, forming the personal appearance. This lipstick will be used in parties, events, and bold makeup.

Key Features

Crystal-inspired glossy finish

Bright pink shade

Moisturizing formula

Eye-catching packaging

Creates radiant lips

Finish may feel sticky for some users

The right lipstick has the power to make you feel better in an instant and even finish your look. The four MAC, Revolution, and Eleanor lipsticks provide the ideal combination of the comfort, color, and style. In matte nude tones to light satin pinks and crystal-based finishes, the products are appropriate to various occasions and behaviors. Zalora offers shopping associated with authentic brands, transparent information, and quality service. These lipsticks will allow to supplement your beauty routine and create smooth, shiny and beautiful lips on a daily basis.

