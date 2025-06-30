All About Eyeliners: Discover 4 Stylish Picks for Sharp, Lasting Looks
Get your eyeline soul mate, these smudge-proof, waterproof eyeliner gems are found online at Zalora. Be it ultra‑fine precision or creamy glide, enhance your everyday makeup routine in style and certainty.
Seeking long-wearing eyeliners to take you through the day, including the workplace, train, and satisfy your evening commitments? Zalora sells the best-rated eyeliner choices that are as accurate, lasting, and easy for beauty professionals. No matter the aesthetic you seek, but sharp wings, smooth glide, or luxurious finishes, this collection of four performance eyeliners offers it. And you need to make every glance count: Your eyes are worth it, and Zalora will never fail to comply.
Kiss Me Heroine Make Smooth Liquid Eyeliner – Black
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
This is an ultra-fine brush-tip liner of Japanese quality, and it is a Kiss Me liner that has creamy, jet-black strokes which glide effortlessly and do not smear out easily. It performs extremely well to obtain both thin lines and dramatic wings.
Key Features:
- 0.1 mm super fine tip for precise lines
- Waterproof & smudge-proof formula lasts all day
- Removes with warm water, gentle on skin
- Beauty essence ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and collagen kissme-usa.com+1reddit.com+1
- Made in Japan, known for high-quality makeup
- The tube can dry out within 1–2 months if not stored properly
MAC Brushstroke 24‑Hour Liner – Black
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
This MAC eyeliner has a broad brush pen, which enables one to create thin and thick lines without breaking or rubbing. It defies perspiration, rainy weather, and lengthening days.
Key Features:
- Long‑wearing up to 24 hours without fading
- Smudge‑proof and sweat‑resistant for clean eyeliner all day
- Mistake‑proof tapered-tip pen makes application quick and easy
- Ophthalmologist-tested, safe for contact lens wearers
- Removes easily with warm water
- Premium price may be high for casual users
Estée Lauder Little Black Liner – Onyx
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
This liquid liner is rich and creamy, gliding on like smooth black pigment. The triangular shape gives you an easy time styling old school cat-eyes.
Key Features:
- Creamy texture glides on easily
- Intense Onyx black color for bold definition
- Tapered felt-tip helps with fine or thick lines
- Long-lasting wear keeps lines crisp
- Elegant, minimal packaging complements any makeup bag
- Tip can flatten over time, affecting precision
Sisley Phyto‑Khol Perfect Eyeliner – Deep Jungle
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
This luxury eyeliner is a total package- luxe black pencil, inbuilt smudger, and sharpener. It has a rich pigment and a blendable formula that makes it tunic-worthy.
Key Features:
- Includes pencil, smudger, and sharpener for convenience
- Deep black jungle shade stands out vividly
- Smooth, blendable formula for soft or sharp looks
- Gentle on skin
- Premium finish is ideal for professional makeup lovers
- Premium cost may not fit all budgets
There is a special something about each one of these eyeliners on Zalora: Kiss Me is the right choice when you need an ultimate-precise and 24-hour look; MAC promises to last 24 hours; Estee Lauder enhances the creaminess; and Sisley can offer you a luxury pencil experience with smart tools. Each of them is meant to improve your eyes without any hassle, regardless of style and occasion. Pick precision and longevity, creamy control, or all accessory kits by choice. Shop with us with ease with Zalora and you're assured quality and transform your all-day eye play without stress. Choose your dreamy liner and wear beautiful looks in the morning and at night.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.