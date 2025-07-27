Back in Black: 4 Stylish Backpacks from Zalora for Work, Travel & Beyond
From sleek recycled leather to sporty nylon, discover these versatile black backpacks that blend everyday function with modern style — perfect companions for workdays, weekends, or city adventures.
Your backpack is more than a storage system; it has to be your companion that can be practical and provide personality all at the same time. Zalora has a variety of black backpacks that belong to the Maverick & Co., Tommy Hilfiger, Hunter Boots, and adidas brands, designed and intended differently. Hating environmentally friendly leather, urban minimalist, small, nylon, and even sporting classics? Well, these four selections will fit diverse lifestyles. So, we are going to discuss what is special about each of the backpacks, focus on their main highlight, and say one minor negative before you choose your favourite.
Maverick & Co. Earthen Recycled Leather Backpack – Black
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Green and executive come together in this recycled leather backpack by Maverick & Co. Its minimalistic design and intelligent black decor were ideal to use every day at the office, during business trips, or dressed up casually.
Key Features:
- Made from recycled leather
- Slim, modern design
- Fits laptop and essentials
- Durable and structured build
- Smooth zip closure for security
- Structured shape offers less flexibility when fully packed.
Tommy Hilfiger Textured Logo Dome Backpack – Black
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Simply chic, the dome backpack by Tommy Hilfiger combines a retro style with discreet logos. The rough polish provides extra luxury to this piece, which is ideal for casual chic days, errands, or even relaxed office attire.
Key Features:
- Iconic Tommy Hilfiger logo badge
- Dome silhouette for a trendy look
- Textured material adds depth
- Practical main zip compartment
- Adjustable straps for comfort
- A textured surface may scratch with rough use.
Hunter Boots Nylon Mini Topclip Backpack – Black
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
So small and light, this Hunter Boots nylon mini backpack is a versatile version of a sporty look in everyday life. Perfect, when you want an expedient trip, on a festival day, or even simply require the bare necessities.
Key Features:
- Water‑resistant nylon fabric
- Handy top clip and zip closure
- Small size keeps it lightweight
- Sporty, casual aesthetic
- Front pocket for quick access
- Limited space for larger items or laptops.
Adidas Small Adicolor Classic Backpack – Black
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
The small Adicolor adidas backpack blends the most classic sporty touches with daily functionality. It is easily chosen with its minimal profile, recognizable Trefoil mark, and soft sneakers, and that is why it becomes a great choice on the way to school, the gym, or a chilled weekend.
Key Features:
- Iconic adidas Trefoil logo
- Compact yet roomy design
- Soft adjustable straps
- Durable polyester build
- Easy zip closure
- Minimal padding may not suit heavy daily use.
A good backpack should be a matter of style, comfort, and practicality. Recycled leather backpacks: Maverick & Co. at Zalora has a smooth office-ready design; Tommy Hilfiger at Zalora will deliver a textured dome backpack with a light and easy feeling; Hunter Boots backpack is made out of nylon and is lightweight and small; and adidas at Zalora has a classic design of Adicolor backpack, which will blend into the everyday style. All of them have a small negative - the lack of space, scant padding, or all of it, but versatility and the brand itself still serve to be a positive in each case. Explore these options on Zalora to find the backpack that fits your daily routine, travel plans, or style, adding both function and fashion to every step.
