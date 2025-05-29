Blush Beauties: 4 Cream & Liquid Blushes that Glow Naturally

Want to kill for a stunning, dewy wash of color on your cheeks? Liquid and cream blushes are beauty routines taking the country by storm for their heavenly textures and no-makeup-makeup effect. Want a subtle wash or intense glow? These four intense blushes by luxury beauty brands yield incredible effects with minimal effort. From light formulas to intense pigments, discover the top options that will elevate your makeup. These trend-setting blushes are the secret to effortless, day-long cheek perfection.

Huda Beauty's beautiful soft pink shade is perfect for that lit-from-within look. Blush Filter line provides an iridescent glow with light-as-air texture that just melts into skin. "Strawberry Cream" is a great everyday wear—fresh, flirtatious, and on all flavors.

Key Features:

Soft-Focus Glow Finish with warm, glowing flush of color

Liquid-Cream Hybrid Formula: Melted onto skin without patching or streaking.

Buildable Coverage: Sheer to full, ideal for control of customizable intensity.

Lightweight Texture: Lasts all day without heaviness or smothering.

Strawberry Cream Shade: Complementary pink shade for all skin types for bright

It will wash out slightly on oily skin after extended wear without a setting spray.

This blush offers the best of both worlds when it comes to skincare and makeup. Laura Mercier's PROMENADE shade is the rosy-mauve color that has the feel of tinted moisturizer but gives cheeks a barely-there-looking flush. It looks nice when blended and moisturizes as it colors.

Key Features:

Tinted Moisturizer-Based Formula: Combines moisturizing with sheer color.

Natural Dewy Finish: Gives skin healthy, fresh-looking radiance.

Weightless Wear: Silky texture like a second skin.

Sheer to Medium Coverage: Simple to layer for added effect.

PROMENADE Shade: Pink-nude rosy color ideal for daily wear.

Extremely sheer—requires layering to a deeper skin tone.

Looking for a sweet, playful blush? Benefit's PomPom blush delivers a warm flush of pomegranate pink that adds an unexpected burst of playfulness to any makeup look. With the powder-soft finish in cream texture, it's perfect for fresh-faced sophistication.

Key Features:

Silky Powder Finish: Lightweight powder glides on easily to the skin.

Rich Color Payoff: One smooth stroke gives high-pigment payoff.

Long-Lasting Wear: Remains bright all day without fading.

Pomegranate Rose Shade: Warming, deep rose-tinged with a hint of berry.

Drying texture needs an extra bit of blending effort.

Hourglass Unreal Blush in Whim is the splurge option and for good reason. Terracotta-rose adds drama and sass. Whipped, mousse-textured formula glides on smoothly and results in a soft-focus, airbrushed finish that lasts all day long.

Key Features

High-impact Pigment: Dark with minimal product.

Serum-Infused Formula: Moisturizes skin while developing color.

Silky, Blendable Texture: Easy application with no patching.

Airbrush Finish: Gives cheeks a silky and soft finish.

A luxury price tag might not be affordable to all.

Regardless of whether you love a natural glow, a bright pop, or an ethereal radiance, Zalora has the perfect liquid and cream blush for you. From Huda's most subtle dewiness to Hourglass airbrush finish theatrics, these formulas provide silky blendability and stunning color payoff. Safe enough for everyday wear, too, and nights out with sparkle, these blushes are all skin types and all styles welcome. So go ahead. Level up your face game with one (or several) of these must-have blushes—now on Zalora.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.