Longing for fashionably comfortable shorts to soak up the heat? You're in luck, all thanks to Zalora! From skinny fit denim, cargos for practicality, to your everyday daily casuals, this carefully selected edit features the best men's shorts to top off your summer wardrobe. Each of them has the perfect combination of functionality, style, and warmth. Walk into any season like a boss with these essentials that get fit and quality spot on. Shop smart, stay sharp.

Image Source- Zalora.com.my



Order Now

NEXT denim shorts marry style with comfort to perfection. Garment-dyed, the shorts provide the quality feel of being lived-in without being too hard on the skin. With a special, touched-by-time feel, they are perfect for hot summer afternoons. Denim shorts from NEXT can be worn with any tee or top, making them a dependable men's fashion staple for those who wear casuals with ease.

Key Features:

Garment-dyed for the soft, one-of-a-kind finish

Mid-thigh length for styling convenience

Functional pockets are practical enough to be worn daily

Quality stitching and fabric

Casual to semi-casual fit

Less stretch than elastane-spandex denim

Image Source- Zalora.com.my



Order Now

Levi's invites you to these slim-fit jean shorts that keep it crisp and formal. Made of quality denim, they give a stylish appearance without compromising on comfort. Appropriate for casual and semi-formal use. With classic Levi’s design and logo, they are perfect for men who wish to pick classy basics that will last.

Key Features:

Genuine Levi's quality

Slim fit design to give a modern look

Timeless 5-pocket design

Zip fly with button closure

Soft cotton construction

Can be a little bit smaller than regular fits

Image Source- Zalora.com.my



Order Now

Cotton On Easy Shorts are all easy comfort with a tidy appearance. Easy-to-wear shorts that are to be worn every day with a drawstring elastic waist for convenience. To relax or just go for a walk, these light and airy shorts will ensure you are cool throughout the day. A smart solution for new casual fashion.

Key Features:

Relaxed fit for comfortable wear

Drawstring elastic waistband for ease

Soft breathable fabric

Range of colours to choose from

Perfect for daily casuals

Possibly too casual for formal occasions

Image Source- Zalora.com.my



Order Now

For that extra little room and utility, Cotton On's Baggy Cargo Shorts are a great choice. With enormous pockets and a baggy fit, these shorts provide utility as well as functionality along with a cool, street-style vibe. They are perfect for daily outings, holidays, or weekend wear, with utility and fashion in one easy piece

Key Features:

Oversized relaxed fit

Multiple cargo pockets

Durable cotton fabric

Fashionable and functional for outdoor/travel usage

Easy match with oversized tees or tank tops.

Not appropriate for slimmer body types

The ideal shorts pair isn't all about convenience—it's also about reflecting one's taste. Whether your style is the retro skinny cut of Levi's, Cotton On's Easy Short casual attitude, cargo shorts' functional look, or NEXT denim's glossy dye-finish, Zalora offers different men's shorts to suit every taste and occasion. These easy-breezy, but worthy every penny creations are tailored to give the most wear and turn heads. Whether it is a trip to the beach, a dash to the grocery store, or just doing stuff at home, these shorts are prepared for any possibility. Get them today and stay cool.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.