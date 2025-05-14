Cool Comfort: Best Men's Denim & Cargo Shorts for Everyday Style
From classic denim to roomy cargos, these Zalora-approved shorts are perfect for summer. Cool, comfy, and durable—they bring effortless style to your wardrobe with unbeatable fit and flair
Trending Photos
Longing for fashionably comfortable shorts to soak up the heat? You're in luck, all thanks to Zalora! From skinny fit denim, cargos for practicality, to your everyday daily casuals, this carefully selected edit features the best men's shorts to top off your summer wardrobe. Each of them has the perfect combination of functionality, style, and warmth. Walk into any season like a boss with these essentials that get fit and quality spot on. Shop smart, stay sharp.
1. NEXT Garment Dye Denim Shorts
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
NEXT denim shorts marry style with comfort to perfection. Garment-dyed, the shorts provide the quality feel of being lived-in without being too hard on the skin. With a special, touched-by-time feel, they are perfect for hot summer afternoons. Denim shorts from NEXT can be worn with any tee or top, making them a dependable men's fashion staple for those who wear casuals with ease.
Key Features:
- Garment-dyed for the soft, one-of-a-kind finish
- Mid-thigh length for styling convenience
- Functional pockets are practical enough to be worn daily
- Quality stitching and fabric
- Casual to semi-casual fit
- Less stretch than elastane-spandex denim
2. Levi's Slim Fit Jean Shorts Men
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Levi's invites you to these slim-fit jean shorts that keep it crisp and formal. Made of quality denim, they give a stylish appearance without compromising on comfort. Appropriate for casual and semi-formal use. With classic Levi’s design and logo, they are perfect for men who wish to pick classy basics that will last.
Key Features:
- Genuine Levi's quality
- Slim fit design to give a modern look
- Timeless 5-pocket design
- Zip fly with button closure
- Soft cotton construction
- Can be a little bit smaller than regular fits
3. Cotton On MENSWEAR Easy Short
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Cotton On Easy Shorts are all easy comfort with a tidy appearance. Easy-to-wear shorts that are to be worn every day with a drawstring elastic waist for convenience. To relax or just go for a walk, these light and airy shorts will ensure you are cool throughout the day. A smart solution for new casual fashion.
Key Features:
- Relaxed fit for comfortable wear
- Drawstring elastic waistband for ease
- Soft breathable fabric
- Range of colours to choose from
- Perfect for daily casuals
- Possibly too casual for formal occasions
4. Cotton On Baggy Cargo Shorts
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
For that extra little room and utility, Cotton On's Baggy Cargo Shorts are a great choice. With enormous pockets and a baggy fit, these shorts provide utility as well as functionality along with a cool, street-style vibe. They are perfect for daily outings, holidays, or weekend wear, with utility and fashion in one easy piece
Key Features:
- Oversized relaxed fit
- Multiple cargo pockets
- Durable cotton fabric
- Fashionable and functional for outdoor/travel usage
- Easy match with oversized tees or tank tops.
- Not appropriate for slimmer body types
The ideal shorts pair isn't all about convenience—it's also about reflecting one's taste. Whether your style is the retro skinny cut of Levi's, Cotton On's Easy Short casual attitude, cargo shorts' functional look, or NEXT denim's glossy dye-finish, Zalora offers different men's shorts to suit every taste and occasion. These easy-breezy, but worthy every penny creations are tailored to give the most wear and turn heads. Whether it is a trip to the beach, a dash to the grocery store, or just doing stuff at home, these shorts are prepared for any possibility. Get them today and stay cool.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv