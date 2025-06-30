Effortlessly Chic: 4 Stunning Playsuits to Rock Your Summer Style
Add instant glam to your sunny day looks with these stylish playsuits. From flirty ruffles to open-back designs, they’re comfy, breezy, and irresistibly chic — perfect for beach days or brunch dates.
Seeking the perfect one-piece that combines style and ease? ZALORA Malaysia presents an exceptional range of women's playsuits from the best fabulous brands, including Cotton On, Desigual, NEXT, and Air Space. Whether you're simply sunbathing or getting on with it all night long, these playsuits were picked with exactly the right degree of easy breezy and freedom in mind. With authentic brands and fast delivery, Zalora promises your summer delight at your fingertips!
1. Cotton On Haven Open Back Playsuit – Black
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Sexy and hot, Cotton On Haven Open Back Playsuit is the ideal dress to wear on a night out and hot summer nights. It possesses a lightweight, super-flattering, and comfortable figure with an open back that gives off a free-spirited effect as well.
Key Features:
- Sultry open-back design
- Light, silky rayon viscose fabric
- Easy fit style with straps that can be adjusted
- Solid black – easy to dress up
- Day-to-night versatile open back style won't be wearable on everyone with support issues without layering.
2. NEXT Off-Shoulder Summer 100% Cotton Playsuit
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Your day-to-evening bestie is the NEXT Off-Shoulder Summer Playsuit. This playsuit is also made of 100 per cent cotton and can be worn against the skin as it is comfortable to wear. It is cool with the off-shoulder style, and it is ideal to take a walk or have a Saturday brunch with your friends at the beach.
Key Features:
- 100% cotton comfort
- Off-shoulder top gives a touch of sophistication
- Light, easy fit
- Elasticated waist for definition
- Black is a colour that pairs with everything
- Off-the-shoulder dressing will need to be recreated after extended use.
3. Air Space V-Neck Ruffle Playsuit – White
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Flirty and feminine, the white Air Space V-Neck Ruffle Playsuit will be the green-eyed monster of all jealous gazes. This playsuit also contains 100 per cent cotton and can also be worn against the skin since it is comfortably worn. It is very cool with the off-shoulder shape, and it is best to go for a walk or go to a Saturday brunch with your friends on the beach.
Key Features:
- Sheer ruffle detail
- Fashion-forward deep décolletage V-neck
- Lightweight and relaxed polyester fabric
- Adjustable waist tie for a comfortable fit
- White crisp for a touch of freshness
- Lightweight fabric is polyester; nude-colored undergarments are suggested.
4. Desigual Woman Map Playsuit – Blue
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Make an awe-dropping fashion statement with Dethe Sigual Woman Map Playsuit. Made of a beautiful printed finish that has been printed and well-designed to accentuate its discovery and travel theme, this jaw-dropping blue playsuit can turn heads.
Key Features:
- Beautiful map-printed design
- Sloppy, loose-fitting design for comfort
- Lightweight summer wear
- Button-front top for easy styling
- Ideal for bohemian or artistic trends
- Bold print doesn't necessarily go with all footwear or accessories.
Playsuits are just what to wear to make your wardrobe easier without having to sacrifice style, and these four playsuits are the most popular ones this season. Elegant black color fan or new, the whiteness of white color or blue bold print lover, ZALORA Malaysia will not disappoint you. They all possess a special kind of ambiance, be it tousled romance or open back. With breath-of-fresh-air-new materials, skinny silhouettes, and chic details, dressing becomes easy for them. Grab these gorgeous one-piece swimsuits now at Zalora and plunge into summer in style, comfort, and with a touch of elegance. Your new favorite wardrobe is now just a click away.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
