Fresh Kicks Alert: 4 Sneakers Every Woman Will Love

For comfort-meets-style, all women everywhere swear by sneakers. Brunch, on a plane, or out running errands: it's the right shoes that make it happen. ZALORA Malaysia has an enviable range of women's sneakers from leading brands such as Converse, Nike, ALDO, and Desigual. These sneakers look amazing — and also make a great fashion impression. Four shoes where performance and personality exist in perfect harmony. Laces up and be the judge.

The classic icon reinvigorated, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Move gives that unmistakable street-style taste with the added height. It's black canvas, thick platform outsole, and lightweight profile design, the edge, without the bulk.

Key Features:

Platform outsole for extra height

Classic black canvas upper

Lightweight foam midsole

Classic Chuck Taylor patch

Low lace-up construction for a secure fit

Perhaps not providing sufficient arch support for high-impact wear.

The Nike Air Force 1, 07 LX is timelessly comfortable. The combination of basketball heritage and street aesthetics is achieved by clean white leather and heritage line. It is an excellent daily wear and is great with a sporty design, and has a washed effect.

Key Features

Premium leather upper for durability

Cushioned Air-Sole unit for stability

Classic low-cut profile

Ventilated toe for breathability

Rubber outsole with pivot points for traction

A slightly thicker profile might not appeal to those with an affinity for ultra-minimal designs.

Clean, smooth, and fashionable, the ALDO Meadow Sneakers, in vibrant white colour, provide a clean, minimalistic style that matches 90 percent of the things you wear. These are your closet saviors when you are going out to a cafe or to a casual dinner date.

Key Features:

Clean white finish with detailed gold detailing

Lightweight sole for comfort

Streamlined low-top cut

Versatile with any ensemble

Cushioned insole for all-day comfort

A clean white surface can be tough to keep clean.

Bring a little bit of fun to your shoe collection and add the Desigual Retro Mickey Mouse Sneakers. Designed as retro-chic sneakers, these special sneakers are retro and Disney-fied to fit the likes of fashionistas, who like to make fashion statements that are both trendy and novel.

Key Features:

Distinct Mickey Mouse graphic print

Retro low-top style

Contrast the heel patch to give it some extra oomph

Durable rubber sole

Comfortable lining inside

A bold look might not be ideal for those who like understated styling.

From classic boho chic to court legend style, these shoes show that style and comfort need not be mutually exclusive. Suitable to every mood and need, the shoe that fits all, may it be a rugged Converse Move, sleek Nike Air Force 1, the go-anywhere ALDO Meadow, and the clever Desigual Mickey Mouse shoes, there is one footwear that fits your every need. All these sneakers offer a new level of dressing, even for your routine, without hurting your feet. These sneakers are the fashion in action, with ZALORA Malaysia offering them. Then why not? Put on your new favourites, strut your stuff, and make people turn heads with each of your steps!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.