From Bootcut to Flared: 4 Wide-Leg Jeans Every Woman Needs in Her Closet

Looking for the perfect comfort-trend combination? Wide-leg jeans are here to bring your closet back to life. Flattering, stylish, and striking bottoms that suit all body types and events. Zalora has some of the latest wide-leg trends around these days. Take a look at the top recommendations from Cotton On, & Other Stories, GAP, and Monki that merit a spot in your denim collection.

Especially designed for the Asian figure, these wide jeans by Cotton On provide a relaxed, slimming, and easy fit with a mid-rise. The fashionable yet timeless fit makes them perfect for everyday wear. Wear them with cropped tops or flowing tees—ideal for everyday casuals, city strolls, or weekend brunch gatherings.

Key Features:

Wide-leg cut for a relaxed, light feel

Available in useful denim washes

High waist to create a firm shape

Flexible comfort to wear daily

It will be too loose for anyone who prefers a more fitted shape.

These & Other Stories high-waist bootcut jeans blend retro appeal with contemporary craftsmanship. The high-waist and subtle flare create a sculpted, leg-lengthening fit. For office-friendly or off-duty dressing, they easily blend sophisticated looks with attitude. Pair them with heels or boots for an instant denim style upgrade.

Key Features:

High-rise cut to define the waist

Bootcut leg for elongating effect

Quality denim to last for years to come

Zip and button closure for simplicity of fit

Lovely stitching detail adds elegance

May require trim for shorter heights.

Fresh classic look, GAP's High Rise Stride jeans provide comfort and confidence with their dramatic wide-leg cut. Soft cotton denim construction provides a light, effortless feel. High-rise waist creates a slimming fit, and they are a great addition to casual and dressed-up outfits. Great for everyday fashionistas.

Key Features:

High-rise design for sleek waistline

Classic wide-leg silhouette

Soft, sustainable cotton blend

Timeless, evergreen five-pocket design

Easy to dress up or down

Slightly stiffer fabric

Low-rise and flared, Monki’s Cheri jeans give Y2K nostalgia a trendy refresh. These jeans are playful, bold, and made for fashion lovers who don’t mind turning heads. The flared legs bring drama, while the low waist adds a youthful edge. Style them with crop tops or snug knits for full retro flair.

Key Features:

Low-rise waist for everyday fit

Wide flare leg for dramatic effect

Vintage wash style

Lightweight denim weave

Ideal for streetwear or show-stopping fashion

A low waist may not be for everybody.

These jeans are here to stay; they blend in perfectly with any style and purpose. There’s no lack of options—find jeans just as structured as GAP’s or as up-to-date as Monki’s, depending on your style. It’s easy to find the right shoes on Zalora with only a few clicks. Choose your clothes with comfort in mind, since great jeans are always in style.

