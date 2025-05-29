Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2908096https://zeenews.india.com/top-deals/world-wide/from-bootcut-to-flared-4-wide-leg-jeans-every-woman-needs-in-her-closet-2908096.html
NewsWorld-wide
WOMEN’S FASHION

From Bootcut to Flared: 4 Wide-Leg Jeans Every Woman Needs in Her Closet

Discover the best wide-leg jeans for women with top picks from Cotton On, GAP, & Other Stories, and Monki. These trendy styles offer comfort, fit, and timeless denim fashion.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2025, 10:31 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

From Bootcut to Flared: 4 Wide-Leg Jeans Every Woman Needs in Her Closet Image source: Freepik

Looking for the perfect comfort-trend combination? Wide-leg jeans are here to bring your closet back to life. Flattering, stylish, and striking bottoms that suit all body types and events. Zalora has some of the latest wide-leg trends around these days. Take a look at the top recommendations from Cotton On, & Other Stories, GAP, and Monki that merit a spot in your denim collection.

1. Cotton On – Asia Fit Wide Jeans

Image Source- Zalora.com.my


Order Now

Especially designed for the Asian figure, these wide jeans by Cotton On provide a relaxed, slimming, and easy fit with a mid-rise. The fashionable yet timeless fit makes them perfect for everyday wear. Wear them with cropped tops or flowing tees—ideal for everyday casuals, city strolls, or weekend brunch gatherings.

Key Features:

  • Wide-leg cut for a relaxed, light feel
  • Available in useful denim washes
  • High waist to create a firm shape
  • Flexible comfort to wear daily
  • It will be too loose for anyone who prefers a more fitted shape.

2. & Other Stories – High-Waist Bootcut Jeans

Image Source- Zalora.com.my


Order Now

These & Other Stories high-waist bootcut jeans blend retro appeal with contemporary craftsmanship. The high-waist and subtle flare create a sculpted, leg-lengthening fit. For office-friendly or off-duty dressing, they easily blend sophisticated looks with attitude. Pair them with heels or boots for an instant denim style upgrade.

Key Features:

  • High-rise cut to define the waist
  • Bootcut leg for elongating effect
  • Quality denim to last for years to come
  • Zip and button closure for simplicity of fit
  • Lovely stitching detail adds elegance
  • May require trim for shorter heights.

3. GAP – High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans

Image Source- Zalora.com.my


Order Now

Fresh classic look, GAP's High Rise Stride jeans provide comfort and confidence with their dramatic wide-leg cut. Soft cotton denim construction provides a light, effortless feel. High-rise waist creates a slimming fit, and they are a great addition to casual and dressed-up outfits. Great for everyday fashionistas.

Key Features:

  • High-rise design for sleek waistline
  • Classic wide-leg silhouette
  • Soft, sustainable cotton blend
  • Timeless, evergreen five-pocket design
  • Easy to dress up or down
  • Slightly stiffer fabric

4. Monki – Cheri Low Waist Flared Jeans

Image Source- Zalora.com.my


Order Now

Low-rise and flared, Monki’s Cheri jeans give Y2K nostalgia a trendy refresh. These jeans are playful, bold, and made for fashion lovers who don’t mind turning heads. The flared legs bring drama, while the low waist adds a youthful edge. Style them with crop tops or snug knits for full retro flair.

Key Features:

  • Low-rise waist for everyday fit
  • Wide flare leg for dramatic effect
  • Vintage wash style
  • Lightweight denim weave
  • Ideal for streetwear or show-stopping fashion
  • A low waist may not be for everybody.

These jeans are here to stay; they blend in perfectly with any style and purpose. There’s no lack of options—find jeans just as structured as GAP’s or as up-to-date as Monki’s, depending on your style. It’s easy to find the right shoes on Zalora with only a few clicks. Choose your clothes with comfort in mind, since great jeans are always in style.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK