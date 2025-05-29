From Bootcut to Flared: 4 Wide-Leg Jeans Every Woman Needs in Her Closet
Looking for the perfect comfort-trend combination? Wide-leg jeans are here to bring your closet back to life. Flattering, stylish, and striking bottoms that suit all body types and events. Zalora has some of the latest wide-leg trends around these days. Take a look at the top recommendations from Cotton On, & Other Stories, GAP, and Monki that merit a spot in your denim collection.
1. Cotton On – Asia Fit Wide Jeans
Especially designed for the Asian figure, these wide jeans by Cotton On provide a relaxed, slimming, and easy fit with a mid-rise. The fashionable yet timeless fit makes them perfect for everyday wear. Wear them with cropped tops or flowing tees—ideal for everyday casuals, city strolls, or weekend brunch gatherings.
Key Features:
- Wide-leg cut for a relaxed, light feel
- Available in useful denim washes
- High waist to create a firm shape
- Flexible comfort to wear daily
- It will be too loose for anyone who prefers a more fitted shape.
2. & Other Stories – High-Waist Bootcut Jeans
These & Other Stories high-waist bootcut jeans blend retro appeal with contemporary craftsmanship. The high-waist and subtle flare create a sculpted, leg-lengthening fit. For office-friendly or off-duty dressing, they easily blend sophisticated looks with attitude. Pair them with heels or boots for an instant denim style upgrade.
Key Features:
- High-rise cut to define the waist
- Bootcut leg for elongating effect
- Quality denim to last for years to come
- Zip and button closure for simplicity of fit
- Lovely stitching detail adds elegance
- May require trim for shorter heights.
3. GAP – High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans
Fresh classic look, GAP's High Rise Stride jeans provide comfort and confidence with their dramatic wide-leg cut. Soft cotton denim construction provides a light, effortless feel. High-rise waist creates a slimming fit, and they are a great addition to casual and dressed-up outfits. Great for everyday fashionistas.
Key Features:
- High-rise design for sleek waistline
- Classic wide-leg silhouette
- Soft, sustainable cotton blend
- Timeless, evergreen five-pocket design
- Easy to dress up or down
- Slightly stiffer fabric
4. Monki – Cheri Low Waist Flared Jeans
Low-rise and flared, Monki’s Cheri jeans give Y2K nostalgia a trendy refresh. These jeans are playful, bold, and made for fashion lovers who don’t mind turning heads. The flared legs bring drama, while the low waist adds a youthful edge. Style them with crop tops or snug knits for full retro flair.
Key Features:
- Low-rise waist for everyday fit
- Wide flare leg for dramatic effect
- Vintage wash style
- Lightweight denim weave
- Ideal for streetwear or show-stopping fashion
- A low waist may not be for everybody.
These jeans are here to stay; they blend in perfectly with any style and purpose. There’s no lack of options—find jeans just as structured as GAP’s or as up-to-date as Monki’s, depending on your style. It’s easy to find the right shoes on Zalora with only a few clicks. Choose your clothes with comfort in mind, since great jeans are always in style.
