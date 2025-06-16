Glow, Blur & Perfect: 4 Lightweight Foundations Your Skin Will Love
These top 4 foundations from ZALORA blend coverage with skincare benefits. Think dewy, blur, glow, and weightless perfection — for every skin type and tone. Shop premium formulas that perfect and protect.
Your foundation tones the entire look for all your outings, and thanks to ZALORA Malaysia, perfect skin has never been simpler. Whatever you require of dewy glow, featherlight texture, or skin-illusion perfection, ZALORA's beauty arm carries the world's finest brands to deliver it to you. From Huda Beauty to MAC, these foundations don't just make you look good; they also enhance your skin. Farewell cakey face and hello to silky, buildable coverage as second skin — exclusively at ZALORA Malaysia.
1. Huda Beauty Easy Blur Foundation – Crème Brulee | 150g
Achieve selfie-perfect complexion with the Huda Beauty Easy Blur Foundation in Crème Brulee. It can blur the skin; however, its consistency is soft with a matte texture, which controls the oil but does not feel heavy. Ideal for busy days when you require makeup that will survive.
Key Features:
- Soft matte, skin-blurring finish
- Buildable medium to full coverage
- Long-wearing, sweat-resistant formula
- Minimizes pore visibility and texture
- Suitable for normal to oily skin
- Tends to adhere to dry patches when not properly prepped.
2. NARS Sheer Glow Foundation – Deauville Light 4 | 30ml
The NARS Sheer Glow Foundation is a cult favorite for good reason. Giving the skin a healthy, natural-looking color, it enhances tone without drying it out all day long. Great for combination to dry skin, its light-diffusing technology creates a radiant glow.
Key Features:
- Luminous, radiant finish
- Buildable light-to-medium coverage
- Hydrating, smoothing
- Even tone and texture
- Perfect for dry or combination skin
- Does not have a pump — would be messy when applied.
3. Bobbi Brown Mini Weightless Skin Foundation SPF 15 – Warm Sand | 13ml
In search of a skin-like foundation? Bobbi Brown Mini Weightless Skin Foundation provides sheer, natural coverage and a bonus boost of sun protection in a mini travel size. SPF 15 protects against everyday exposure to UV as the feather-light texture dissolves into skin.
Key Features:
- Light and airy texture
- Contains SPF 15
- Mini size, ideal for travelling
- Smooth natural finish
- Ideal for every skin type
- Sheer coverage can fail to cover up prominent areas.
4. MAC Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Liquid Foundation – NC15 | 30ml
Glow and skin care in a single product — MAC Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation combines luminous coverage with skin-loving ingredients. A serum-infused moisturizer provides a dewy finish that illuminates skin all day. NC15 is ideal for fair, warm undertone skin, providing sheer-to-medium radiance that you can build to.
Key Features:
- Hydrating serum-infused formula
- Dewy, radiant finish
- Skincare-enhanced, buildable coverage
- Ideal for dry or mature skin
- Light and easy to wear
- It will look shiny on very oily skin types.
For perfect make-up, your secret is the foundation, and these four high-end options on ZALORA Malaysia perform from glow to blur. Whether you're attracted to the sheer magic of Huda Beauty, MAC's dewy finish, NARS's cult-like glow, or Bobbi Brown's on-the-go ease, there's a shade available for every skin type and finish wish. Change your base to where it needs to be; ZALORA offers you reliability with the trusted brands under the beauty section, reliability with the convenient shipping, convenience in checking out your options, now everything is just a click away. It is never too early to start putting together your dream look and makeup that does not make your skin clash with your makeup but complements it.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
