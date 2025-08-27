Glow Like Never Before: Best High-End Foundations on Zalora
Find four luxe foundations at Zalora, including Chanel, Lancome, Laura Mercier, and Clinique, in formulas designed to provide skincare and a sheer, natural glow. The high-end choices guarantee beauty on and off the runway.
Zalora is one of the leading online shopping sources of beauty and convenience. Zalora has become a destination of choice among beauty admirers in Asia. What is best is that it offers you high-end brands in the comfort of your home, and you can purchase them with ease online. Foundations make all the difference when it comes to creating a perfect skin, especially when it comes to having makeup on. Today recovering four luxury foundations that we found on sale on Zalora with coverage, skincare, and luminous finishes that you'll just fall in love with to wear!
Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Chanel is a synonym of elegance, and Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation is not an exception. Formulated to provide natural-looking radiance to women, it provides hydration and illumination at a weightless touch. It is the ideal choice for the person seeking to get that fabulous look for their skin.
Key Features:
- Lightweight, breathable texture
- Provides a luminous natural glow
- Hydrates and evens out skin tone
- Long-lasting wear without heaviness
- Suitable for everyday makeup looks
- Slightly expensive compared to other foundations.
Lancôme Ultra Wear Liquid Foundation SPF48 PA+++
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Lancome has a reputation for luxurious formulas, and this Ultra Wear LiquFoundation provides flawless coverage with the added advantage of coming with sun protection. It contains SPF48 PA+++ that prevents the harmful rays and leaves you looking glamorous.
Key Features:
- SPF48 PA+++ broad-spectrum sun protection
- Smooth, blendable texture for easy application
- Provides high coverage with a natural finish
- Comfortable and lightweight wear
- Perfect for long-lasting looks
- May feel slightly heavy on very oily skin types.
Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
The Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation from Laura Mercier is intended for those women who want their coverage with a non-weighty texture. It is known to apply smoothly, providing an all-day-long perfect finish. The formula fits any skin, giving moisturization and balance.
Key Features:
- Feather-light texture, perfect for all-day wear
- Provides medium-to-buildable coverage
- Hydrating formula for healthy-looking skin
- Long-lasting, flawless finish
- Works well on multiple skin types
- May require setting powder for very humid climates.
Clinique Even Better Clinical Vitamin C Foundation SPF50
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Clinique integrates makeup and skincare in the Even Better Clinical Vitamin C Foundation. It contains Vitamin C and enables your skin to brighten and give a better tone with SPF50 protection against the sun. This is so much more than just makeup; it is skincare bottled up.
Key Features:
- SPF50 sun protection
- Vitamin C-enriched formula for skin brightening
- Delivers smooth, radiant coverage
- Improves skin tone with continuous use
- Lightweight and breathable wear
- Coverage may be lighter for those who prefer full glam.
It is always important to invest in the right foundation when it comes to having the perfect, glowing skin. Zalora offers the premium brands such as Chanel, Lancome, Laura Mercier, and Clinique accessible with a single push. The benefits of each are very different, like lightweight radiance, high-coverage with SPF, weightless perfection, or infused with vitamins with skincare benefits. Though there is a slight negative attached to each, the benefits outweigh the pain per drop. Thus, when choosing the foundation that will bring both your confidence and beauty to the next level, the luxury collection by Zalora is the best place to start your journey.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.