Glow & Protect: 4 Best Sunscreens for Radiant Skin from ZALORA

Sunscreen isn't just a skin step — it's your skin's daily armor. With ZALORA Malaysia, finding the perfect sunscreen has never been easier. From brightening benefits, sensitive-skin variants, or compact sun sticks, ZALORA has the latest and most trusted sun protection products at your fingertips. These four top-selling sunscreens provide maximum SPF, radiant effects, and lightweight comfort — perfect for daily wear in Malaysia's tropical heat. Find your new skin must-haves, all now on ZALORA.

Say hello to your daily glow-getter — the Lumi Beauty Vitamin Glow Mineral Sunscreen is loaded with skin-loving ingredients and high SPF50 protection. It's lightweight and non-greasy, with a pretty finish under makeup, giving vitamins and minerals to your skin as it protects it.

Key Features:

Broad-spectrum SPF50 PA+++

Vitamin C-infused for a glow boost

Lightweight mineral formula

Non-greasy, dewy finish

Perfect as a primer before makeup application

It can take a while to absorb completely on oily skin types.

Cuura Brightening Sunscreen offers the perfect combination of sun care and skincare. The sunscreen contains softening, brightening actives to inhibit dullness and to protect your skin against UVA and UVB.

Key Features:

SPF protection with brightening formula

Very creamy, smooth formula that absorbs quickly

Unsticky, no smell

Suitable for wrinkled or irregular skin

Top-selling local product with soothing formulation

Does not display a specific SPF number on the product label.

Brighten, protect, and balance — in one go. Nextbeau Niacinamide Brightening Sun Cream combines the power of SPF50+ PA+++ protection with niacinamide to fix color imbalance and reduce redness. Suitable for sensitive or acne skin, this Korean top choice provides a silky matte finish that prevents your face from getting oily all day long.

Key Features:

SPF50+ sun cream that has niacinamide in it

Lightens, even, and calms skin

Lightweight Korean product

Perfect for oily and acne skin

Leaves a matte, non-shiny finish

Mild herbal scent won't be to everyone's liking.

Home protection at its best — the Clarins Invisible Sun Care Stick SPF50 is ideal for re-applying sun protection on the go, particularly around sensitive areas such as lips, nose, and eyes. Its stick format provides high protection without the greasiness, great for travel, sport, and outdoor activities.

Key Features:

SPF50 broad-spectrum protection

Invisible formula with no white cast

Portable stick form for convenient reapplication

They can be used on Critical or inaccessible places

Water repellent and sweat-proof

A smaller size can finish quickly with extensive use.

The best skincare routine always begins with protection, and with these four sunscreens from ZALORA Malaysia, your skin is protected day after day. Whether your heart's set on the vitamin-laden sheen of Lumi Beauty, subtle brightening of Cuura, matte-finish strength of Nextbeau, or handy Clarins sun stick, there's an SPF solution that suits every lifestyle and skin type. ZALORA provides you with top-notch sun protection products with same-day delivery, simple checkout, and assured quality. Don't let sun damage catch you off guard — shop now, and have your skin radiate safely every day.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.