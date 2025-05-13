Glow Up Instantly: Top 4 Liquid & Cream Blushes for Radiant Cheeks

Get a natural, healthy-looking finish with these top-quality blushes from Pixi, Revolution, Huda Beauty, and NARS. With each product featuring something different to offer, there is something for every complexion and skin type. These blushes, on sale on Zalora, are essentials to add to your makeup bag.

Pixi's On-the-Glow Blush in CheekTone is a bold cheek color that reacts to the pH of your skin to provide your own customized flush. Its hydrating formula of aloe vera and fruit extracts makes you appear well-hydrated. Stick application ensures it is effortless and mess-free to apply, ideal for applying on the go.

Key Features:

pH Reactive: Reacts to your skin for your color.

Hydrating Ingredients: Contains aloe vera and fruit extracts.

Portable Design: Easy stick application.

Natural Finish: Gives soft, dewy sheen.

Multi-Use: Can be used on lips and cheeks, too.

Color intensity can differ depending on individual skin pH.

Revolution Superdewy Liquid Blush in Blushing in Love contains a buildable, creamy texture that gives a natural, dewy finish. It is light in texture and melts into the skin and giving a healthy glow. The blush is suitable for people who would like to refresh their looks: it is vegan and not tested on animals.

Key Features:

Buildable Coverage: Adjust intensity from sheer to full.

Dewy Finish: Offers a youthful, radiant glow

Lightweight Texture: Felt comfortable enough for everyday wear.

Vegan & Cruelty-Free: Ethically made.

Multi-Functional: Can be applied to cheeks and lips

Packaging may dispense too much product if not handled gently.

Huda’s Baby Blush Duo comes with two complementary shades to give you your blush: pink and peach colours. The rich formula slides seamlessly on the skin, coating it with a silky, blendable finish with an ombre appearance. This duo is great for giving you that natural airbrushed look and is a must-have for your makeup bag.

Key Features:

Dual Shades: Combine and match to your shade.

Creamy Texture: Simple to apply.

Blendable Formula: Get a flawless finish.

Compact Design: Convenient for travel and on-the-go application.

Versatile Use: Suitable for all skin types.

Overapplication will result in a cakey look.

NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush in Behave features a buildable, lightweight formula that provides a natural-looking glow. Skincare-infused, it hydrates and smooths the skin as it deposits a soft, radiant finish. Warm pink, the shade flatters all and is a must-have in any makeup bag.

Key Features:

Skincare-Infused: Hydrates and nourishes skin.

Buildable Pigment: Dial in your perfect intensity

Lightweight Formula: Wears effortlessly all day.

Natural Finish: Gave a natural, healthy-looking glow.

Easy Application: Mixed well with fingers or tools.

Can be layered to get deeper color payoff.

Enhance your inner glow with these top-selling blushes from Pixi, Revolution, Huda Beauty, and NARS. Each has its own special features—from pH-reactive ingredients to skin-care benefits—specific to various tastes and skin types. Soft sheen or defined flush, your choice, these offerings produce great results. Found on Zalora, they are easy additions to your makeup kit. Enhance your make-up artistry with these top-performing blushes and get that much-envied glowing appearance with ease.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.