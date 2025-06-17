Kiss-Worthy Shine: Best 4 Lip Glosses that Plump, Hydrate & Glow

Nothing beats the flawless lip gloss to finish off a look, and with ZALORA Malaysia, your new best thing of high-shine is only a click away. From juicy colour tints, plumping textures, or creamy nudes, these bestseller glosses provide hydrating, volumising, and major shine. With cult beauty favourite brands Fenty Beauty, Huda Beauty, and Maybelline, you can get luscious, fuller-looking lips in minutes. Let us discover four great formulas worth having in your makeup kit — all now available online at ZALORA.

Feel the intense gloss and comfort of the Huda Beauty Faux Filter Gloss in Bombshell — a rich, nude color that flatters all skin tones. To achieve the maximum payoff in pigments, the gloss is extremely smooth, and it is a non-sticky mirror reflection.

Key Features:

Deeply glossy finish with deep pigment

Rich in skin-caring ingredients

Smooth, non-sticky feel

Universally flattering nude finish

Ideal for layering or worn alone

It could transfer lightly as it's a creamy texture.

Grapefruit Revolution Juicy Pout Gloss is a sweet burst of color with hydrating luster. Perfect for a fruity, bold finish, the gloss is easy to wear as a sheer wash of color that complements natural lips without being too heavy. The juicy formula is perfect for all-day wear or a quick makeup session when you only want a little moisture and excitement.

Key Features:

Sheer color with glossy shine

Lightweight and juicy texture

Sweet grapefruit-flavored hue

Vegan and cruelty-free formula

Good for daily use or touch-ups

Sheer finish may not be suitable for those preferring full coverage.

Rich, creamy, and irresistible — Fenty Gloss Bomb Cream in Honey Waffles delivers full-color payoff with a shiny twist. It hydrates lips while depositing warm caramel color that flatters every skin tone. With its subtle doe-foot applicator and non-sticky shine, this gloss puts your pout on point in one stroke.

Key Features:

Full-pigment gloss with creamy finish

Warm, caramel nude shade

Hydrates and smooths lips

Non-sticky, long-lasting shine

Mythical Fenty formula for daily use

Rich texture might be too dense on extremely thin lips.

Hello to fuller-looking lips with the Maybelline Lifter Plump Gloss in 006. A hyaluronic acid-enriched formula makes it moisturizing and gives your lips a shiny, healthy glow and plump feeling. Gloss smoothes lip lines, gives a lifting effect, and it comes in one universally beautiful nude-pink shade, whether you are going day or evening.

Key Features:

Hydrating with hyaluronic acid

Soothing plumping

Smooths and volumizes lips

Light glass finish

Great for all-day wear

Plumping tingle may not be suitable for sensitive lips.

These four glosses are not mere makeup; they are your accomplice in having plumper-looking lips with a shine finish and hydrated lips. The irresistible velvety feel of Fenty, the unassuming plump of Maybelline, the everyday fun of Revolution, or the glam feeling of Huda Beauty, Power the feel or hue, there is a gloss to match whatever mood and feel there is here. Both present a special benefit, from sheer color to sumptuous pigment, so you have multi-purpose options at hand for any situation. With instant access to these beauty necessities at ZALORA Malaysia, luscious lips are just a stroke away. Get a move on — gloss them up.

