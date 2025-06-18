Advertisement
PERSONAL CARE

Lash Goals: 4 Must-Have Mascaras to Transform Your Eye Game

Lift, lengthen, and lock in your lash look with these four high-performance mascaras. From dramatic volume to everyday definition, there’s a perfect match for your eye-enhancing goals.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Lash Goals: 4 Must-Have Mascaras to Transform Your Eye Game

Feel like giving your eye makeup a boost of long-wearing, luscious lashes that last all day? ZALORA Malaysia is your web beauty store for the best-selling, high-quality mascaras by Benefit, MAC, Bobbi Brown, and Clarins. Do you need dramatic volume, waterproof, or a clear lash and brow fixer? Zalora has authentic beauty choices that are effective and look adorable. Discover high-performance mascaras to match every lash style, look, and lifestyle — in seconds.

1. Benefit BADgal BANG! Waterproof Mascara – Black

Image Source- Zalora.com.my


Order Now

Benefit BADgal BANG! Waterproof Mascara is perfect for anyone seeking dramatic, gravity-defying volume that won't budge. It features aero-particles of space tech-inspired technology, providing weightless lift and out-of-this-world impact — great for warm days, evening outings, and all the hours in between.

Key Features:

  • 36-hour waterproof formula
  • Light aero-particles for lift
  • Thin brush for root-to-tip length
  • Smudge-proof and flake-resistant
  • Heavy pitch-black pigment
  • It may be difficult to remove with a strong remover due to the long-wear formula.

2. Clarins Lash & Brow Double Fix Mascara – Clear

Image Source- Zalora.com.my


Order Now

Secretly magic, the Clarins Lash & Brow Double Fix Mascara is a transparent gel that does it all — sets brows in place and seals mascara in for water-resistant wear. Worn alone or over colored mascara, it's an essential corrector.

Key Features:

  • Clear brow and lash gel
  • Waterproof topcoat for colored mascara
  • Non-stiffening, long-lasting hold
  • Plant-based formula with lash care
  • Accurate spoolie brush
  • No color pigment; not suitable for those seeking lash drama alone.

3. MAC In Extreme Dimension Lash Mascara Mini – 3D Black

Image Source- Zalora.com.my


Order Now

The MAC In Extreme Dimension Mascara (Mini) is all about big lash power in a compact package. This deeply pigmented formula offers length, curl, and volume with a light, soft feel — great for on-the-go elegance or makeup experimentation.

Key Features:

  • 3D volumizing effect
  • Ultra-black finish
  • Lash-curling and lengthening
  • Clump-free application
  • Travel-friendly mini size
  • Mini size can be easily depleted daily.

4. Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara – Mini Size

Image Source- Zalora.com.my


Order Now

Make sultry, definition lashes with the Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara. This travel-sized miracle volumizes from the root for a dramatic smokey eye look. A tapered brush reaches the teeny lashes, providing you with high drama without the bulk.

Key Features:

  • Builds dramatic volume at lash roots
  • Tapered brush for precision
  • Deep black payout of color
  • Mini for traveling or sampling
  • Perfect for smokey or night eyes
  • Not waterproof — will smudge with water or sweat.

Whether you're looking for full-on drama, natural definition, or watertight wear, your fantasy lashes are a whisker's away. Benefit's BADgal BANG! has you flying high on volume, while Clarins provides a fresh and effortless hold. For make-up addicts on the go, MAC and Bobbi Brown minis provide dramatic outcomes in handbag-sized ease. Pick up these beauty bestsellers today at ZALORA Malaysia, where quality meets variety. With name-brand names you can trust, simple returns, and fast shipping, you can fill your lash closet with confidence and turn every blink into an exclamation. Look no more — dazzle with every eyelash flutter.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

