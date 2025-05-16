Looking to add a bit of style to your outfit with a comfortable and cute skirt? Zalora has a carefully picked range of skirts that are comfortable, easy to wear, and look stylish. From timeless denim to comfortable knits, these from Levi's, Cotton On Body, FORCAST, and Peppermayo are great for things like going out to brunch on the weekend, heading to work, or just relaxing together. Whether rushing to brunch, the office, or just a weekend outing, these skirts provide just the right mix of style and functionality.

The Levi’s Recrafted Icon Skirt has a classic style and gives your look a retro feel. With its mid-length style and regular button closure, this denim skirt is comfortable and looks nice at the same time. Its pieced design adds a unique flair, making it a versatile choice for various occasions.

Key Features:

Mid-rise denim skirt

Signature Levi’s button fly

Vintage-inspired pieced design

Non-stretch, 100% cotton fabric

Easy through the hip fit

Non-stretch material could restrict flexibility in certain users.

The Cotton On Body Shaped Pleated Skort blends the look of a skirt with shorts' convenience. With a pleated outer and an inner bike shorts featuring pockets, it's ideal for active days. Double-layer waistband for comfortable fit, ideal for working out and everyday wear.

Key Features:

Pleated outer skirt style

Integrated shorts with pockets

Short mini length for a sporty appearance

Double-layered waistband for comfort

Moisture-wicking polyester fabric

A limited color palette may not suit everyone's senses.

The FORCAST Safira Mini Skirt is a simple, contemporary cut for everyday wear. High-waisted design and cotton blend fabric ensure comfort and style. Side pockets and hidden front zip add functionality to the skirt without compromising on style.

Key Features:

High-waisted mini skirt

Cotton blend fabric with low stretch

Functional side pockets

Concealed front zip fastening

Slim fit cut

Limited colour range may limit styling options.

Brighten up your wardrobe by getting the Peppermayo Chasing Stars Knit Mini Skirt. Constructed from a nice, soft knit fabric, it fits easily and comfortably and is perfect for dressing down. Couple it with your go-to top for a crisp and stylish look.

Key Features:

Mini length knit skirt

Comfort elastic waistband

Glamorous bright design

Soft and stretchy viscose material

Casual wear versatile option

May require delicate washing to maintain fabric quality.

Elevate your style with these four skirts that can work for any day and fit any kind of occasion. From the iconic look of Levi’s Recrafted Icon Skirt to the practical style of Cotton On Body’s Pleated Skort, each item gives something different to your outfit. The clean, minimalist look of FORCAST's Safira Mini Skirt is a smart choice for office and everyday wear, whereas Peppermayo's Chasing Stars Knit Mini Skirt brings a playful, pop of color element to everyday outfits. Discover these fashionable pieces at Zalora and grab the ideal skirt to add to your wardrobe.

