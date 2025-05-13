Luxe Lips: Top 4 Designer Lipsticks to Elevate Your Glam Game

Level up your beauty with the crème de la crème of the best premium lipsticks. From Kylie Cosmetic’s statement mattes to Dior's hydration shine, Gucci's soft velvety colors, and NARSr adiant glow, these lipsticks will make your look face-lifted. You can get these best-of-the-best picks on Zalora, offering style, comfort, and longevity.

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in "An Apple A Day" gives a weightless, full color in one stroke. Hyaluronic acid provides 8-hour hydration, keeping lips soft and smooth. The silky, non-drying formula glides on easily, giving a soft-matte finish that is soothing all day

Key Features:

Extremely Pigmented: Gives rich color with one stroke.

Moisturizing Formula: Hyaluronic acid for 8-hour moisture.

Soft-Matte Finish: Produces a trendy, non-drying matte finish.

Lightweight Texture: Is smooth to wear during the day.

Even Application: Applies evenly without feathering.

It can highlight dry spots if the lips are not exfoliated first.

Dior Addict Shine Lipstick in "527 Atelier" provides a glossy finish with lasting hydration for 24 hours. Rich texture made of jasmine floral wax moisturizes lips with brilliant color and vinyl-like shine. Refillable couture case makes it eco-friendly.

Key Features:

Intense Shine: Provides a glowing, vinyl-like finish.

Long-Lasting Hydration: Lasting hydration for 24 hours.

Natural Ingredients: Made up of 90% natural-origin ingredients.

Comfortable Wear: Silky, rich wear minus stickiness

Need to be reapplied after meals to stay shiny.

Gucci Rouge À Lèvres Mat Lipstick in “208 They Met in Argentina” gives a warm rosewood colour with a smooth matte finish. It has a rich formula that adds moisturizing waxes, which give it the long-lasting color without parching lips. The vintage touch of glamour is given by the very sophisticated gold-embossed packaging.

Key Features:

Rich Pigmentation: Provides intense, long-lasting color.

Moisturizing Formula: Includes gelling waxes for comfort.

Matte Finish: Provides a sophisticated, non-shiny finish.

Floral Fragrance: Delicate violet and fruitaceous scent.

Luxurious Packaging: Gold case with elaborate design.

Scented formula might not be liked by all.

NARS Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick in “888 Dolce Vita” offers sheer-to-medium coverage in a glossy formulation. It has a mixture of antioxidants, mango, and shea butter that moisturizes lips for 8 hours. The non-sticky, lightweight texture gives outa fuller and fuller appearance with a natural glow on the lips.

Key Features:

Moisturizing Ingredients: Shea butter and mango hydrate lips.

Shiny Finish: Gives lips a luscious, fuller look.

Buildable Coverage: Shades ranging from sheer to medium intensity.

Comfortable Wear: Lightweight, non-stick feel.

Less intensely pigmented than regular lipsticks.

Treat yourself to the finest of lip luxury with these four of the best lipsticks from Kylie Cosmetics, Dior, Gucci, and NARS. They all provide a special combination of color, comfort, and fashion for diverse tastes and occasions. You may like the dramatic matte of Kylie, the shining brightness of Dior, the soft, velvety elegance of Gucci, or the hydrating radiance of NARS. All of them vow to elevate your beauty routine to new heights. Now available on Zalora, they are the best chance to complete your makeup collection with good quality, designer products.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.