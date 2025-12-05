As Russian President Vladimir Putin's plane touched down in New Delhi, another Russian aircraft was simultaneously delivering something far more powerful than diplomatic pleasantries, nuclear fuel that will power millions of Indian homes for decades.

The Delivery That Proves Everything

Russia's state nuclear giant Rosatom just delivered the first consignment of nuclear fuel for the third reactor at Tamil Nadu's Kudankulam nuclear power plant. This isn't just logistics, it's a geopolitical statement delivered in uranium.

A cargo flight operated by Rosatom's Nuclear Fuel Division brought fuel assemblies manufactured at the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant. And this is just the beginning, six more flights are planned to supply the entire reactor core plus reserve fuel.

The Deal That Secures India's Energy Future

These shipments are part of a huge 2024 deal to supply fuel for India’s two new reactors for their entire lifetime. In short, Russia is securing India’s nuclear energy for decades to come.

When complete, Kudankulam will house six VVER-1000 reactors with a combined installed capacity of 6,000 MW, enough to power entire states.

Already Proven, Already Working

The first two Kudankulam reactors connected to India's power grid in 2013 and 2016 have been operating flawlessly. During their operation, Russian and Indian engineers have significantly increased efficiency through advanced nuclear fuel and extended fuel cycles.

Four additional reactors are currently under construction, making Kudankulam one of India's most critical energy infrastructure projects

The Message To The World

While America pressures India over Russian oil purchases and Western nations attempt to isolate Moscow, Russia just delivered nuclear fuel mid-Putin visit. This partnership isn't weakening; it's expanding into India's most strategic sectors.

Nuclear energy represents a long-term commitment. You don't sign decades-long fuel supply contracts with countries you're distancing from. You sign them with strategic partners you trust completely.

PM Modi On India-Russia Ties

This development comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India-Russia ties, saying the friendship between the two countries has remained like a pole star amid the ups and downs the world has faced over the past 80 years.