Shine in Style: Best Designer Women’s Sunglasses to Elevate Your Fashion Game
Get to the next level of fashion by adopting high-quality designer sunglasses by brands Coach, Ferragamo, Escada, and Max Mara. Whether you want edgy-looking black frames or more glamorous cat-eyes, here you will find some of the most luxurious eyewear available.
Zalora presents to you the newest models in expensive sunglasses that consist of great fashion and practicality. These high-quality sunglasses are all you need, whether you need to go out on a sunny brunch or beach vacation. In this guide, we have a look at 4 stylish designer articles - Coach, Ferragamo, Escada, and Max Mara. All of them combine high-level manufacturing, fashion-forward design, and sun protection. Are you willing to show off your appearance? Now, which pair am I going to pick next?
Coach Women's Square Frame Black Sunglasses
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
It is an unaffected class with striking design. These Coach square black shades are the best urban-chic accessory in case you are a female lover of old-school but with a contemporary twist.
Key Features:
- Stylish square frame with bold black finish
- Made with injected material for durability and comfort
- Signature Coach branding for luxury appeal
- 100% UV protection to shield your eyes
- Lightweight and ideal for all-day wear
- The oversized shape may not suit very narrow faces.
Ferragamo Acetate Square Sunglasses – Black
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Eternal elegance that is slightly impudent. With deep black color and fine, smooth, and top-notch finishing, these Ferragamo acetate square sunglasses are nothing but sophisticated.
Key Features:
- Made with high-quality acetate for a luxurious feel
- Square frame fits a wide range of face shapes
- Offers strong UV protection against sun rays
- Matte black design perfect for minimalists
- Not the best pick if you prefer lightweight frames.
Escada Metal Sunglasses with Degraded Lenses – Beige
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Contemporary style is combined with gentle femininity. The beige metal sunglasses with gradient lenses by Escada are a new fashionable look if you need to wear stylish accessories to work or have some glam on the weekend.
Key Features:
- Metal frame gives it a luxe and sleek finish
- Gradient lenses for a soft, elegant transition
- Feminine beige tint suits lighter outfits
- Lightweight and comfortable fit
- Built-in UV protection for eye safety
- May feel too delicate for rough use or travel.
Max Mara Cat Eye Gradient Sunglasses – Yellow
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Strong and glamorous in every look. The yellow cat-eye gradient sunglasses are a piece of playful luxuriousness offered by Max Mara, and these are to be loved by those fashion fanatics who cannot imagine their life without becoming a center of attention.
Key Features:
- Cat-eye frame creates a bold and trendy silhouette
- Gradient lenses offer a smooth shade transition
- Cheerful yellow tone adds vibrancy
- Full-rim design for better durability
- Effective UV shielding in sunny weather
- The unique yellow shade may not match all outfits.
Sport statement-making sunglasses and you will be heard even when you are miles away. Be it the streamlined classiness of Coach, eternal luxury of Ferragamo, elegant femininity of Escada, or impertinent allure-of-the-strong-silent-type Max Mara, Zalora can offer you the right choice. Not only do these sunglasses enhance your looks, but they also give your eyes high-quality eyewear. Whether you are on the streets or the beach, have your glasses make the statement. Hurry! Your style luxury statement is awaiting in Zalora.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
