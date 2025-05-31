Nowadays, sneakers can be seen as a necessity in every male closets as they are comfortable, stylish, and versatile. Whether at the work place, on the street or out there in town the right pair of sneakers can fill the gap.Here, we take a look at four great men's sneakers from top brands—London Rag, Reebok, New Balance, and Tommy Hilfiger—which are available to buy on Zalora. Each pair has its unique charm, so there is something for every fashion sense.

London Rag’s Sole Contrasting Sneakers in White combine the modern stylistic element with the classics. These sneakers are designer yet at the same time sturdy as they are made of a mixture of faux leather and real suede. The contrasting platform sole gives it an additional special feature so that it can be a good addition to any occasion.

Key Features:

Material Mix: Faux leather and suede upper mix for a luxury feel.

Opposites Attract Sole: Flatform sole provides height and fashion.

Lace-Up Design: Provides a supportive and adjustable fit.

Closed Round Toe: Provides traditional charm and comfort.

Panelling Detail: Provides visual appeal and texture

It could need special care to keep the white color.

Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers take the '80s court icon to the future with a touch of modernity. With minimalist leather upper and stylish design these sneakers are perfect for lovers of timeless styles. Light cushioning is provided by the EVA midsole, which is for all-day comfort.

Key Features:

Leather Upper: Provides strength and reduced visibility.

EVA Midsole: Offers light cushioning for everyday comfort.

Timeless Design: Vintage 80's court sneaker-inspired design.

Versatile Style: Created to match most outfits.

High-Abrasion Rubber Outsole: Provides traction and durability.

May need a break-in time to offer maximum comfort.

New Balance 327 Classic Lifestyle Shoes combine retro looks with present-day comfort. Taking after the 1970s running shoes, they have a unique silhouette and a strong appearance. Suede and nylon blend for durability, breathability, giving them the extra style and comfort to make it a favorite casual wear.

Key Features:

Retro Design: Inspired by 1970s running shoes for that vintage look.

Material Blend: Suede and nylon upper for durability and flexibility.

Unique Silhouette: Distinct from the others in having its bold look.

Comfort Fit: Worn all day long.

Practical Style: Casual for any number of occasions.

The bold look might not appeal to those who like plain designs.

Tommy Hilfiger's Im Tuscan Stripes Sneakers from Tommy Mainline are a blend of classic and modern style. Featuring the brand's characteristic stripes and crisp white design, these sneakers are designed for those who like understated branding and classic style. The padded footbed is comfortable with each step.

Key Features:

Signature Stripes: Tommy Hilfiger's signature branding.

Clean Design: White colorway provides versatility.

Padded Footbed: Adds extra comfort for everyday wear.

Long-lasting Construction: Strong with long-lasting material.

Flexible Fashion: Good for both daily and semi-formal use.

The white color is more prone to spilling dirt since it requires more frequent washing.

Finding your perfect pair of sneakers will give your fashion style an upgrade and offer you the comfort you need to wear daily. With London Rag's glamorous style, Reebok's retro look, New Balance's retro look, or Tommy Hilfiger's classy sophistication, there is your perfect pair in waiting at Zalora. Spend on good-quality shoes that fit your lifestyle and fashion.

