Style in Motion: 4 Trending Men’s Sneakers You Can’t Miss

Zalora is the preferred store to get men's fashion and wear, and footwear that offers both functionality and fashion to style. Are you a runner? A trend setter? Or just got to have an easy-to-wear pair of sneakers? Then the top 4 of Nike, New Balance, Reebok, and Adidas have something in them. Made to be stylish, comfortable, and functional, this pair is a perfect choice to walk around, go to the gym, or wear in the city. So, here we go into the best features of these popular sneakers and find your match-only at Zalora.

Image Source- Zalora.com.my



These Nike Vomero 18 sneakers offer ultimate comfort and modern style as they are designed in a crisp white color. They have the best cushioning, breathable support, and they are more suitable for long runs or even over long days.

Key Features:

ZoomX foam for high responsiveness and energy return

Engineered mesh upper for ventilation

Cushioned collar for ankle support

Sleek white color pairs with every outfit

Durable rubber outsole for a strong grip

Premium price point may not suit budget buyers

Image Source- Zalora.com.my



These New Balance 237 black shoes are a combination of old-style fashion and stylishness. Their use is basically as a casual item of clothing or for light usage, and has been made to balance comfort and street fashion.

Key Features:

Retro suede and nylon upper for an old-school look

EVA midsole adds lightweight cushioning

Rubber outsole for traction

Comfortable fit with padded collar

Black design is timeless and versatile

Not designed for intense sports or running

Image Source- Zalora.com.my



Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers are a pop of retro style with a twist of multiple colors. These are the perfect casual fashion shoes that a person who is interested in old vibes and new comfort needs.

Key Features:

Leather upper for a premium finish

Cushioned midsole for comfort

Multi-color retro style

Durable rubber sole for grip and longevity

Leather requires more care and cleaning effort

Image Source- Zalora.com.my



The Adidas Adizero Evo SL sneakers are made diligently to offer speed and performance to the wearer, making it a dream product for the runner. They are lightweight, breathable, fast, and even appear sleek in a minimalist all white design.

Key Features:

Superlight mesh upper for breathability

Lightstrike Pro midsole for energy return

Grippy outsole for track or road runs

Lace-up closure for secure fit

Designed for competitive and casual runners

Slim fit may not suit wider feet

You can have a different experience with each of these Zalora sneakers in that you can keep pace with the Adidas Adizero, desire to enjoy the daily comfort like the Nike Vomero, wear a vintage style like the Reebok Club C 85, or be in trend like the New Balance 237. Whether you work out, walk out, or work off, there is a pair to fit all the purposes and characters. No matter which pair you choose next, shopping all that Zalora offers is breezy, and the returns are a breeze as well. Decide what style to wear, understand your necessity, and let your feet speak. It is time to buy your favourite pair today on Zalora.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.