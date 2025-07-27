Summer Ease: 4 Stylish Shorts from Zalora for Every Mood & Look
From relaxed denim jorts to crisp tailored fits, discover how these shorts blend comfort, style, and personality to keep you cool and confident for any casual plan.
Shorts are not only beach attire, they are a backyard staple and a way to unveil your personality. On Zalora, we have pre-modern-cool denim, sharp tailored, and quirky colours. So, no matter if you adore loose fits, rolled-up details, or traditional beige essentials, these four selections are of fine quality and have the best styling to make your weekend, holiday, or even casual Friday. Now, we should talk about the peculiarities of each pair and mention the main peculiarities along with some minor bad traits to make sure that you can pick the best new favourite.
NEXT Ripped Denim Shorts – Pink
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
NEXT is an excellent place to shop for casual shorts, which have a fun colour to add to your casual wear. The color is soft pink and is playful but elegant at the same time, and the details are distressed, which is edgy and ideal during summer festivals, brunch, or walks around the city.
Key Features:
- Trendy ripped detailing
- Fresh pink colour
- Comfortable denim fabric
- Relaxed, easy fit
- Great for casual weekend style
- Light colour may show marks more easily.
COMCOCA Stretch Tuck Rolled‑Up Shorts – White
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Clean and crisp, the white shorts made by COMCOCA consist of a regular fit made of stretch material to provide additional comfort. The rolled-up hems maintain a look casual and sophisticated at the same time and are ideal to wear with shirts, tanks, or linen tops.
Key Features:
- Stretch fabric for comfort
- Neat rolled‑up hem detail
- Versatile white shade
- Regular, flattering fit
- Smart‑casual style versatility
- White fabric may be slightly see‑through.
Cotton On Aiden Tailored Shorts – Beige
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Subtle and chic, Cotton On Aiden tailored shorts are in beige, a classic and understated piece that gives a finished touch during warm days. They are designed in a structured fashion and go with tees or polos or short-sleeved shirts to a brunch or a casual meeting.
Key Features:
- Tailored, polished fit
- Neutral beige for easy styling
- Mid‑length design
- Lightweight, breathable fabric
- Works for smart or casual looks
- Slim fit may feel snug for wider thighs.
Levi’s Baggy Dad Jorts – Blue
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Go with a loose, retro appeal with the Levi baggy dad jorts in blue classic. They are more relaxed and freer than the traditional shorts, with a loose-flowing style that easily gives a retro-cool. The great thing is that they are perfect for street style, weekend markets, or relaxing hangouts.
Key Features:
- Trendy baggy, oversized cut
- Classic light blue denim
- Longer jorts style
- Signature Levi’s quality
- Casual, nostalgic feel
- A baggy shape may overwhelm smaller frames.
The perfect pair of shorts blends comfort, style, and versatility — and Zalora’s selection makes it easy to find yours. NEXT’s pink ripped denim shorts add playful edge; COMCOCA’s stretch rolled‑up white shorts offer crisp, clean lines; Cotton On’s tailored beige shorts bring smart‑casual polish; and Levi’s baggy dad jorts deliver relaxed retro cool. Each style has a small con, from snug fits to lighter colours, but all four bring unique personality and endless pairing options. Explore these on Zalora to refresh your summer wardrobe with shorts that match your vibe — from city days to weekend getaways.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
