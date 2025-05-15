Summer Lips Sorted: The Best Tinted Balms to Try Now
Discover the perfect tinted lip balms that hydrate, add a pop of color, and give your lips a glossy glow—all in one easy swipe. Ideal for daily, fuss-free beauty lovers!
Need a beauty fix that's hassle-free to carry around, natural, and go! These colored lip balms are your savior! Need some moisturizing, shine, or a subtle touch of color? These Zalora faves are got you covered! From Pixi to Laneige, the below is filled with lip care and style for any situation. Ideal for your pocket or handbag, these balms make your lips stunning and soft all day long.
1. Pixi LipGlow (Fleur) 1.5g - Tinted Lip Balm
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Pixi’s LipGlow in the shade Fleur is a light and hydrating tinted balm that brings a natural flush to your lips. Because it has botanical extracts, it is both soothing and gentle on fragile lips. All shades of skin tone look nice with the soft pink and it adds a healthy glow.
Key Features:
- Botanical extracts nourish lips
- Soft pink tint for a natural look
- Lightweight and easy to apply
- Smooth, non-greasy texture
- Light and easy to apply on the color may fade quickly and needs to be reapplied.
2. Revolution Pout Balm Rose Shine
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
The Revolution Pout Balm Rose Shine provides long-lasting moisturizing and sheer pink color with a glossy finish. With added shea butter and oils, it's ideal to keep your lips moisturized. It's your go-to balm every day that provides a subtle shine without looking too dramatic.
Key Features:
- Richly pigmented balm for visible color
- Infused with Vitamin E for extra hydration
- Glossy finish with a soft, buttery feel
- Subtle rose scent for a luxe experience
- Perfect for layering or wearing alone
- A slightly thicker texture may feel heavy for some users
3. Chuck's Lucky Lip Jelly in Caribbean
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Chuck's Lucky Lip Jelly in Caribbean is a playful, jelly-textured lip balm that gives lips fun color and moisture. The Caribbean shade adds a coral-orange glow that's perfect for warm days. It is also formulated to give a bouncy and juicy texture that gives fuller-looking lips.
Key Features
- Jelly texture that glides smoothly on lips
- Vivid, fruity tint with glossy shine
- Enriched with moisturizing ingredients
- Vegan and cruelty-free formulation
- Fun packaging and a youthful appeal
- Needs frequent reapplication for lasting color
4. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm 10g (Blueberry)
Image Source- Zalora.com.my
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Blueberry is a winner. It provides all-day hydration with shiny gloss without weight, perfect for dry or chapped lips. Sweet blueberry fragrance is a nice touch, and the silky-smoothing formula makes lips soft all day long. Even lipstick-friendly underneath, too.
Key Features:
- Iconic K-beauty balm with a fruity blueberry scent
- Ultra-hydrating with shea butter and murumuru butter
- Leaves a glossy, juicy finish without stickiness
- Protects lips from dryness throughout the day
- Great for on-the-go use with a squeeze tube
- The price may be higher compared to similar lip balms
These colored lip balms are not makeup- ththey'reip care must-haves in beautiful color and shine. Whether the hydrating Pixi LipGlow, the shiny Revolution Pout Balm, the fun Chuck's Lip Jelly, or the super hydrating Laneige balm, each has its own unique thing to add to your routine. Great for fast beauty, these lip balms add that little extra wow without the inconvenience of full face makeup. Now stocked on Zalora, they offer the ideal pairing of nourishment and seduction. Have healthy, glowing lips all summer long—a stroke at a time.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
