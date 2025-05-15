Summer Lips Sorted: The Best Tinted Balms to Try Now

Need a beauty fix that's hassle-free to carry around, natural, and go! These colored lip balms are your savior! Need some moisturizing, shine, or a subtle touch of color? These Zalora faves are got you covered! From Pixi to Laneige, the below is filled with lip care and style for any situation. Ideal for your pocket or handbag, these balms make your lips stunning and soft all day long.

Pixi’s LipGlow in the shade Fleur is a light and hydrating tinted balm that brings a natural flush to your lips. Because it has botanical extracts, it is both soothing and gentle on fragile lips. All shades of skin tone look nice with the soft pink and it adds a healthy glow.

Key Features:

Botanical extracts nourish lips

Soft pink tint for a natural look

Lightweight and easy to apply

Smooth, non-greasy texture

Light and easy to apply on the color may fade quickly and needs to be reapplied.

The Revolution Pout Balm Rose Shine provides long-lasting moisturizing and sheer pink color with a glossy finish. With added shea butter and oils, it's ideal to keep your lips moisturized. It's your go-to balm every day that provides a subtle shine without looking too dramatic.

Key Features:

Richly pigmented balm for visible color

Infused with Vitamin E for extra hydration

Glossy finish with a soft, buttery feel

Subtle rose scent for a luxe experience

Perfect for layering or wearing alone

A slightly thicker texture may feel heavy for some users

Chuck's Lucky Lip Jelly in Caribbean is a playful, jelly-textured lip balm that gives lips fun color and moisture. The Caribbean shade adds a coral-orange glow that's perfect for warm days. It is also formulated to give a bouncy and juicy texture that gives fuller-looking lips.

Key Features

Jelly texture that glides smoothly on lips

Vivid, fruity tint with glossy shine

Enriched with moisturizing ingredients

Vegan and cruelty-free formulation

Fun packaging and a youthful appeal

Needs frequent reapplication for lasting color

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Blueberry is a winner. It provides all-day hydration with shiny gloss without weight, perfect for dry or chapped lips. Sweet blueberry fragrance is a nice touch, and the silky-smoothing formula makes lips soft all day long. Even lipstick-friendly underneath, too.

Key Features:

Iconic K-beauty balm with a fruity blueberry scent

Ultra-hydrating with shea butter and murumuru butter

Leaves a glossy, juicy finish without stickiness

Protects lips from dryness throughout the day

Great for on-the-go use with a squeeze tube

The price may be higher compared to similar lip balms

These colored lip balms are not makeup- ththey'reip care must-haves in beautiful color and shine. Whether the hydrating Pixi LipGlow, the shiny Revolution Pout Balm, the fun Chuck's Lip Jelly, or the super hydrating Laneige balm, each has its own unique thing to add to your routine. Great for fast beauty, these lip balms add that little extra wow without the inconvenience of full face makeup. Now stocked on Zalora, they offer the ideal pairing of nourishment and seduction. Have healthy, glowing lips all summer long—a stroke at a time.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.