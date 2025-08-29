The White House is drawing a comparison between New Delhi’s low murder rate and Chicago’s much higher rate to argue for federal action in the US city. President Trump’s spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Chicago’s murder rate in 2024 was 15 times that of the Indian capital.

According to city records, Chicago had 25.5 murders per 100,000 people, while Delhi reported 1.48.

Earlier, while justifying President Trump’s move to send National Guard troops and federal law officers to Washington, the White House shared a chart comparing murder rates across 11 global capitals in 2024.

That chart placed Delhi ninth, ahead of only London and Madrid, while Washington topped the list with 27.64 murders per 100,000 residents.

Islamabad ranked the fourth worst with a rate of 9.2 per 100,000 residents.

Having deployed the National Guard in Washington, Chicago is his next target.

"Chicago is a mess” and Chicagoans were “screaming” for help, President Trump said last week.

"So, I think Chicago will be our next federal deployment, and then we'll help with New York”, he said.

The National Guard is somewhat like India’s Territorial Army, but it is organised by states and jointly controlled by both state and federal governments. It can also be sent abroad for combat, as seen in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The US Constitution doesn’t allow anything like President’s Rule or direct federal takeover of states. Trump’s plan has already drawn strong resistance from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and any move to deploy federal troops will likely end up in court.

"Action will be met with a response”, Pritzker warned. "We will not stand idly by if he decides to send the National Guard to intimidate Chicagoans," he added.

Since Washington is a federal territory, President Trump had the authority to deploy the National Guard, even though Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Democrat-led City Council opposed it.

Bowser has since reluctantly admitted that crime has dropped after Trump ordered the security surge.

"We know that when carjackings go down, when use of guns goes down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighbourhoods feel safer and are safer, so this surge has been important to us”, she said on Wednesday.

A challenge for Democrats is that most crime victims in big cities are African Americans and Latinos — in Chicago, for instance, almost 95% of murder victims come from these groups — and Trump hopes to win their support.

Chicago, with 2.75 million people, reported 573 murders and 2,189 sexual crimes last year, according to city records.

Washington, home to about 702,000 residents, recorded 187 murders and 143 sex abuse cases in the same period, data from the federal prosecutor’s office showed.

By comparison, Delhi, with a much larger population of 34 million, had 504 murders and 2,076 crimes against women last year, police said.