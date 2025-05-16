Timeless Beauty: Top Gold & Silver Bracelets to Elevate Your Style

Wish to spice up your accessory line? Zalora presents to you a variety of sophisticated bracelets offered by famous brands such as HABIB, Wanderlust + Co, Michael Hill, and Mistgold. Whether you like the timelessness of gold or the contemporary sophistication of silver, we have it all. See our best sellers for that special bracelet which portrays your sophistication and elegance.

Image Source- Zalora.com.my



Order Now

The HABIB 925 Silver Yellow Adjustable Bracelet CJ-7-BR2(Y) is an ideal representation of timeless fashion and exceptional craftsmanship. Composed of sterling silver topped with a yellow gold plating, the adjustable bracelet is fashionable and comfortable to wear. The simple design makes it an ideal accessory that can be worn on any day or any occasion.

Key Features:

Made from top-quality 925 sterling silver

Yellow gold finish to look for luxury

Adjustable length for wear

Simple design for wear on all occasions

Light and wear-and-tear durable everyday wear

The simple design is delicate and should be handled with care in order not to get damaged.

Image Source- Zalora.com.my



Order Now

Wanderlust + Co's Pearl & Gold Bracelet combines timeless sophistication with contemporary eco-friendliness. Attaching a mother-of-pearl heart-shaped charm to a recycled brass 14K gold-plated chain, the bracelet is stylish and sustainable. Adjustable length makes it comfortable to wear on any wrist.

Key Features:

14K gold-plated recycled brass construction

Eco-friendly mother-of-pearl heart charm

Adjustable length (18cm - 21cm) for a snug fit

Nickel-free and hypoallergenic for sensitive skin

Thin style at 1.86g for ease of wear

The fragile materials have to be handled with more care so that they are kept shiny.

Image Source- Zalora.com.my



Order Now

Michael Hill Diamond Accent Curb Chain Bracelet in 10kt Yellow Gold is pure classic chic. With a 0.06 carat round brilliant diamond bezel setting, this 19cm bracelet has a delicate glint. The open curb chain design provides a modern touch to the classic gold bracelet.

Key Features:

Made from strong 10kt yellow gold

Has a 0.06 carat round brilliant diamond

19cm length to fit most wrists

Open curb chain design for a modern look

Secure clasp holds bracelet firmly in place

The premium price could be out of some people's budgets.

Image Source- Zalora.com.my



Order Now

The Mistgold Secret Romance Bracelet in 916 Gold is the definition of style and luxury. Made with 916 gold, the bracelet is adorned with beautiful details that add a sense of romance to any clothing. The fact that it never goes out of style makes it treasured in many jewelry boxes.

Key Features:

Made of premium 916 gold for long-term value

Elegant design details bring a touch of romance

Strong construction suitable for daily wear

Timeless design suits any fashion

Shop at Zalora for convenient shopping

The premium material may come with a higher price.

Elevate your accessory game with these beautiful bracelets that marry great craftsmanship with elegant design. From HABIB's understated sophistication in its silver bracelet to Wanderlust + Co's eco-friendly glamour of pearl, the eternally radiant sparkle of Michael Hill's diamond accent, and the opulent sophistication of Mistgold's 916 gold bracelet, there's something to suit everyone and every occasion. Find these gorgeous options on Zalora to get the perfect bracelet that resonates with your style and adds a hint of sophistication to your ensemble.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.