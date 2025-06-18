Try these 4 Overnight Face Masks that Transform Your Skin While You Sleep

Skin care needn't wait until bed. That's where the overnight masks step in — working for you while you sleep to moisturize, firm, and purify. At ZALORA Malaysia, there are high-end skin care products of international brands such as Paula's Choice, Fresh, Sulwhasoo, and Evas. These overnight masks have certain solutions to a number of skin problems; they are deeply moisturizing, anti-aging, and pore-smoothing. Let's have a look at four overnight masks must-haves to upgrade your night skincare routine.

Specially formulated to treat sensitive and dry skin, Paula's super hydrate night mask reaches the waves of moisture to your skin as it suppresses redness. It is a lightweight gel formula that seals moisture and soothes the redness, enabling one to wake up looking radiant and less tired.

Key Features:

Gel-cream formulation is best for sensitive skin

Reishi mushroom and Arctic berry extracts

Flakiness and RedCanter go away

Fragrance-free andnon-irritatinge

It is not so long-lasting compared to the compact 15ml size, which allows it to be easier to bring.

Want to see visibly firmer skin in the morning? The Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight mask is a creamy, rich type that is moisturizing to the last. The mask with the complex of black tea rich in antioxidants tightens and smoothes, providing skin with youthful freshness and elasticity.

Key Features:

Black Tea Complex-enriched to combat anti-aging

Tone and firm the skin at night

Creamy, luxurious texture for mature or dry skin

Has Belle de Nuit extract to help rebuild at night

OK for day-by-day or weekly use

Oil-rich formulas can weigh oily skin types down.

The Sulwhasoo Clarifying Mask is another favorite K-beauty product of ours that combines the power of herbal actives and exfoliation to transform your skin to that of even-textured skin that is bright in appearance.

Key Features

Herbs, Solomon Seal, and honeysuckle are typical of the traditional Korean herbs.

Clarifies complexion and texture

Reduces sebum and blocked pores

Prepares skin for improved absorption of serums

Peel-off format is not suitable for very sensitive skin.

For acne or oily skin, Evas Heartleaf Pore Melting Gel Mask is a miracle worker. Nourishes the skin with soothing heartleaf extract and a gentle exfoliant overnight to strip away the sebum of the skin and open up the pores, leaving the skin calm, rested, and rejuvenated in the morning.

Key Features:

Contains Heartleaf (Houttuynia Cordata) for anti-inflammatory effect

Gel texture to cool and decongest the skin

Regulates excess sebum at night

Calms irritation due to masks or acne

Best for oily or acne skin

It could be insufficient to hydrate dry skin.

Night masks are a clever investment in taking your skincare one notch up, such that the effective ingredients sink into your skin while you sleep. From rich nourishment, firmer skin, or purer pores, these four bestseller choices at ZALORA Malaysia bring you the solutions to whatever skin problem you're facing. From Paula's Choice for sensitive skin to Sulwhasoo K-beauty icon, every mask brings that little something to your nighttime routine. Don't waste another evening — treat your skin and wake up to the prize. Shop these overnight stars now on ZALORA, where good skincare meets convenient shopping.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.