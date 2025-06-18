Turn Heads with Every Curl: 4 Curling Irons for Salon-Style Glam at Home

Wishing to have salon-grade styling at home? ZALORA Malaysia is your one-stop shop for guaranteed, professional-level curling machines. Loose waves, close curls, or chic bounce in your imagination? Zalora brings you the top choices from top brands such as Remington, ghd, TESCOM, and BaByliss. Equipped with good quality technology, intelligent features, and ease of use, these tools let you create ideal curls without stepping outside your home. Level up your beauty arsenal with essential curlers online — fast delivery, hassle-free returns, and authenticity assured.

The Remington Pro Big Curl CI5538 can give you those carefree and full-volume waves. The large 38mm ceramic barrel is ideal to give a gentle curl and bounce and especially on thick or long hair.

Key Features:

38mm ceramic barrel for large curls

Anti-static & tourmaline coating

8 heat settings (140–210°C)

Rapid 30-second warm-up

Cool tip & safety stand

Not as great for short or fine hair: the barrel is too wide.

The GHD Curve Soft Curl Tong is a premium styling device that produces beautiful locks that can last longer. It has ultra zone technology and a professional barrel 32mm, which has even heat and incredible definition.

Key Features:

Spring-activated lever 32mm barrel

Ultra-zone tech for even styling

Heats to 185°C — ideal styling temperature

Cool tip for safety protection

Sleep mode after 30 minutes

Premium pricing may not be within everyone's budget.

Small with cute details, the TESCOM Curl Hair Iron NTH226 will look good with any short and medium hair, and be perfect for day-to-day styling. It has a 26mm barrel that is ceramic-coated and takes away harsh heat and gives it a slight curl that is really consistent. That is why it is such a favourite for touch-ups in the mornings or taking them with you when travelling.

Key Features:

26mm barrel for overall curls

Ceramic-coated plates

Heat 180 0 C

Portable and compact to carry

Swivel anti-tangle cord

A lower maximum temperature might not be appropriate for thick or coarse hair.

BaByliss Sublim' Touch Pro 180 Curling Iron fuses soft-touch technology and pro results. It has a 32mm barrel and multiple heat settings, allowing you to get perfect curls and create styles ranging from discreet waves to curl spirals.

Key Features:

32mm Sublim' Touch coated barrel

180° max heat with 10 settings

Rapid heat-up in 60 seconds

Cool tip & stand

LED heat indicator

No auto shut-off feature — must be handled carefully by hand.

