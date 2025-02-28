US Grants Emergency Visa To Family Of Nilam Shinde, Indian In Coma After Hit And Run In California

After the efforts of government and family alike, the United States has granted an emergency visa to the family of Nilam Shinde, the woman who was left comatose after she got into a road accident in California on Friday.

The US had scheduled an interview for the emergency visa of the woman's family at 9 am on Friday at the US Consulate in Mumbai.

The 35-year-old woman was in a road accident on February 14. Her family received the information about it two days later, on February 16, and have been trying to get a visa since.

Gaurav Kadam, Neelam's cousin, in an interview told ANI, “We have finally got the Visa. The politicians, including CM Devendra Fadnavis, helped us get the Visa. I will accompany Neelam's father to the US, and we will be going tomorrow.”

#WATCH | Accident of Indian student Neelam Shinde in the US | In Mumbai, Gaurav Kadam, Neelam's cousin, says, "...A speeding car hit her on 14th (February). We received a call on February 16 about the accident... We have finally got the Visa. The politicians, including CM…

He also clarified that although she is still in a coma and critical, doctors have hopes of saving her. She is a student at California State University and has suffered multiple fractures in both arms and legs after she was hit from behind. Furthermore, she underwent emergency brain surgery and has remained in a coma since then.

On the other hand, as per reports, US police authorities have arrested the accused who hit Ms. Shinde in San Francisco and subsequently fled from the scene.