A good towel is no longer just a bathroom necessity; it is a daily luxury to be cherished in your self-care routine. Whether you're into plush, ultra-soft towels or light, quick-drying options, we have the best at your fingertips. With the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale between 6th-12th February, there couldn't be a better time to upgrade at unbeatable prices!

1. SPACES Aurum Blue 3 Pieces Geometric Self Design Pure Cotton 500 GSM Towel Set

Image Source: Myntra



For the ultimate in pampering, look no further than this exquisite towel set made from pure cotton with 500 GSM. Designed to provide supreme comfort and softness, wrapped in luxury that is gentle against the skin.

Key Features:

3-Piece Set: Complete your bathroom routine with a bath towel, hand towel, and face towel.

500 GSM Cotton: Absorbent and ultra-soft for that plush feel

Geometric Self-Design: Make your bathroom decoration perfect

Long Lasting Durability: Holds the softness and shape after washing repeatedly

Thicker material will naturally take slightly longer to dry compared to super lightweight towels.

2. Enchant Home Peach-Coloured Checked Cotton 350 GSM Bath Towel

Image Source: Myntra



For something lightweight and fast-drying, look no further than the Enchant Home Peach-Coloured Checked Cotton Bath Towel. Its chic checked pattern and 350 GSM cotton strike the right balance between style, comfort, and practicality.

Key Features:

350 GSM Cotton: Lightweight yet absorbent for daily use

Soft & Gentle: Comfortable against sensitive skin while drying effectively

Quick Drying: Dries faster than heavier towels, hence perfect for use in humid climates.

Elegant Checked Design: Gives your bathroom a great look

It may not feel as luxurious as thicker, high-GSM towels.

3. Jockey Pack Of 2 Cotton Rich Terry Ultrasoft and Durable Grindle Hand Towel-T223

Image Source: Myntra



Jockey is more than just comfortable clothes; it has high-quality home necessities. It helps to offer an ultra-soft and long-lasting set of towels that not only the hand but also your face can ever need with the Jockey Pack of 2 Cotton Rich Terry Hand Towels. The Jockey towels become indispensable, no matter what the setting: bathroom, gym, or kitchen you may want them for.

Key Features:

Great value—each pack contains two

Long-lasting towels—owing to their ultra-soft texture made of Cotton Rich Terry Fabric.

Durable & Long-Lasting: The quality remains intact even after repeated washing.

Versatile Use: Gym, kitchen, or personal care – it's perfect for any use.

Slightly smaller in size compared to other towels.

4. Haus & kinder Green & White Striped Bamboo 600 GSM Bath Towel

Image Source: Myntra



Want an eco-friendly, ultra-absorbent towel? The Haus & kinder Green & White Striped Bamboo Bath Towel combines sustainability with superior performance. With 600 GSM bamboo fabric, it offers the best in softness and maximum water absorption.

Key Features:

600 GSM Bamboo Fabric: Incredibly soft, thick, and highly absorbent.

Eco-Friendly Choice: Bamboo fabric is sustainable and naturally antibacterial.

Beautiful Striped Design: Aesthetic and modern look for your bathroom.

Highly Durable: Retains softness and plush texture over time.

Bamboo towels can be a bit more expensive than your cotton Towel.

One thing to keep in mind about these is that they shrink slightly after being washed.

Whether it is SPACES Aurum Blue for absolute plush luxury, Enchant Home, which is both efficient and light, the versatility of Jockey, or the softness and eco-friendliness of Haus & kinder, there's a great option for all. And with the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale now live between 6th and 12th Feb, it's the best time to bring home these premium towels at discounted prices.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.