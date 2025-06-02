Your Free Ticket to Fear: Top 5 Horror Movies Streaming Now on Prime Video

Prime Video is the ultimate place for horror fans, with the highest-rated movies (IMDb 7+) that guarantee unforgettable terror and storytelling. These five perfectly picked titles include nail-biting performances, foreboding atmospheres, and heart-stopping twists. From shivering zombies to chilling family secrets, the fright never lessens. In English, Hindi, Tamil, and Korean languages, and featuring award-winning casts, these films will have you glued to your seat. Get ready for a fright fest. Marathon with flawless casts and plots. Which. Haunts long after the post-credits.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.6/10

In Train to Busan, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, a movie about zombies on a train in South Korea is shown. With Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok, and Kim Su-an starring, the movie puts together powerful feelings and a suspenseful story. Many who are into action and horror enjoy this film, which was made in Korean, Hindi, and English and lasts 1 hour and 58 minutes.



Summary: A father fights to save his daughter aboard a zombie-infested train, balancing thrill and emotion in a race for survival.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.1/10

Essie Davis and Noah Wiseman play the main roles in the Australian psychological horror film The Babadook, directed by Jennifer Kent. The narration tells of a woman and her son being harassed by a sinister power released from a stranger’s book. At 1h 34m, it is a plod of a thriller with creepy imagery and intense psychological overtones. English, Hindi, and Tamil-language versions are a frightening ride through trauma and loss.

Summary: A grieving mother faces emotional collapse as a monstrous book character invades her home and mind.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.4/10

Na Hong-jin directed and wrote The Wailing, which has Kwak Do-won, Hwang Jung-min, and Chun Woo-hee as actors. It takes 2h 36m to watch, and it’s about a policeman who examines the deaths of several townspeople after a stranger comes to the town. It is a weird thriller horror with elements of folklore, horror, and drama. It is tense and suspenseful in Korean, Hindi, and English.

Summary: One of the cops discovers a gruesome combination of demons, possession, and paranoia in a possessed village during his intriguing investigation.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.3/10

Ari Aster directs Hereditary, which stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, and Milly Shapiro. The psychological horror film is a dark family secret about a matriarch who passes away. It lasts 2h 7m with slow-burning tension and performances that are unforgettable, especially by Collette. English and Hindi are the languages it is released, and it intertwines emotional trauma and supernatural, terrifying aspects.

Summary: A mourning family uncovers horrifying facts as evil forces gain strength, resulting in one of the most chilling climaxes of recent horror.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.0/10

David Robert Mitchell's It Follows is a horror idea unlike any other, where an invisible entity stalks victims after a bizarre curse. Maika Monroe and Keir Gilchrist star in the 1980s imagery mingled with paranoia of today. It lasts 1h 40m and comes in English, Hindi, and Tamil. It's worth it because of its eerie score and long-lasting fear.

Summary: A young woman is stalked by a transformation curse that terrorizes her with relentless savagery, putting her trust, survival, and sanity to the test.

Each of these five horror movies on Amazon Prime Video provides something more than cheap scares—they provide indelible tales, rich characters, and startling suspense. If you're attracted to the psychological horror of The Babadook, zombie madness of Train to Busan, or cultural horror of The Wailing, there's a film for you. With award-winning acting and multi-lingual features, you can experience these chilling stories, whatever your taste. So dim the lights, turn up the sound, and prepare for sleepless nights with some of the best horror stories out there today.

