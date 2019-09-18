Transport unions call day-long strike in Delhi-NCR tomorrow against amended Motor Vehicle Act, demand withdrawal of hefty fines

NEW DELHI: Thousands of commuters are likely to face hardships in the national capital region on Thursday as transport unions have given a call for a day-long strike call against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, including the steep hike in penalties for various traffic-related offences.

Several schools will remain shut in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region as a large number of auto-rickshaws, taxis, and App-based cab operators - Ola and Uber cabs - and commercial buses will remain off the roads on Thursday.

Giving a call for a day-long strike, United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) office-bearers alleged that both the Centre and the Delhi government is forcing them to go for the strike.

"We have been seeking redressal of our grievances related to the new MV Act from both the Centre and the Delhi government for the last 15 days, but no solution is there is sight forcing us to go on a one-day strike," UFTA general secretary Shyamlal Gola said.

UFTA office-bearers said that the road transport sector is already passing through its worst phase due to rising economic uncertainties, exorbitant taxes and penalties and corruption.

The transport unions are demanding immediate withdrawal of the provisions of the amended Act such as steeply hiked penalties and limiting the liability of the insurer to Rs 5 lakh, among others.

The UFTA is an umbrella body representing 41 associations and unions of goods and passenger segments including trucks, buses, autos, tempos, maxi-cabs and taxis plying in the Delhi-NCR region.

Many schools in the national capital will remain closed tomorrow as a result of the strike. Many parents received messages from their children's schools informing them that educational institutes will be closed on Thursday.

"Most of the schools have announced off due to strike of transporters and preparatory leave of ongoing exams," Bharat Arora, general secretary of the Action Committee of unaided recognised private schools, said.

However, some schools have decided to function normally despite the strike.

Exams scheduled for Thursday have been postponed to Saturday at the Chinmaya Vidyalaya.

Meanwhile, Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association has announced that they will not be part of the strike.