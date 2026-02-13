From Himachal Pradesh to Pondicherry: 7 perfect budget-friendly getaways to celebrate Galentine’s Day with your girl gang

Galentine’s Day is all about celebrating friendship, laughter, and the amazing bond you share with your girl gang. It’s the perfect excuse to plan a fun trip, take a break from routine life, and create unforgettable memories together.

Here are seven amazing destinations that offer adventure, relaxation, and loads of moments without burning a hole in your pocket:-

1. Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

If your group loves adventure, Bir Billing is the place to be. Known as India’s paragliding capital, this beautiful hill town offers breathtaking mountain views and peaceful vibes.

You can try paragliding, explore cute cafes, visit monasteries, or simply relax in nature. Budget homestays and hostels make it affordable for a fun girls’ trip.

2. Kerala

From serene backwaters to lush greenery and beautiful beaches, Kerala is perfect for a calm and refreshing getaway. You can enjoy houseboat stays in Alleppey, relax at Varkala beach, or explore tea gardens in Munnar.

Kerala offers something for every mood adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration all within a reasonable budget if planned well.

3. Nashik, Maharashtra

If your girl gang enjoys peaceful vibes and scenic beauty, Nashik is a great option. Famous for vineyards and temples, it offers a mix of spirituality and fun.

You can go wine tasting, explore waterfalls during the monsoon season, or simply enjoy a relaxed weekend surrounded by nature.

4. Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg is a dreamy hill station known for coffee plantations, misty hills, and cozy stays. It’s perfect for long chats, scenic walks, and late-night gossip sessions.

Visit Abbey Falls, enjoy local coffee, and soak in the calm atmosphere. Budget homestays make Coorg ideal for a pocket-friendly girls’ trip.

5. Meghalaya

If your squad loves exploring unique places, Meghalaya should be on your list. From living root bridges to crystal-clear rivers in Dawki, this state feels magical.

The natural beauty, cool weather, and peaceful environment make it a perfect destination to reconnect and recharge with your friends.

6. Gokarna, Karnataka

Looking for beach vibes without the Goa crowd? Gokarna is your answer. It offers peaceful beaches, stunning sunsets, and a relaxed atmosphere.

Spend your days beach-hopping, trying local seafood, and enjoying bonfire nights. Budget guesthouses and hostels make it affordable and fun.

7. Pondicherry

Pondicherry is charming, colorful, and full of European-style streets. It’s perfect for café hopping, cycling by the beach, and capturing aesthetic photos.

Explore Auroville, relax at Paradise Beach, and enjoy the calm seaside vibe with your best friends.

Why Galentine’s Day Matters

Galentine’s Day is more than just a trend it’s about celebrating strong friendships. In our busy lives, we often forget to appreciate the friends who stand by us through thick and thin.

A trip with your girl gang strengthens your bond, creates beautiful memories, and reminds you that friendships are just as important as romantic relationships. It’s a celebration of support, love, laughter, and empowerment.

This Galentine’s Day, pack your bags, gather your besties, and plan a budget-friendly adventure that you’ll talk about for years. Whether it’s mountains, beaches, forests, or cozy cafés, the real destination is the joy of being together.