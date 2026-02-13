Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016520https://zeenews.india.com/travel/from-himachal-pradesh-to-pondicherry-7-perfect-budget-friendly-getaways-to-celebrate-galentine-s-day-with-your-girl-gang-3016520.html
NewsBudget TravelFrom Himachal Pradesh to Pondicherry: 7 perfect budget-friendly getaways to celebrate Galentine’s Day with your girl gang
GALENTINE'S DAY 2026

From Himachal Pradesh to Pondicherry: 7 perfect budget-friendly getaways to celebrate Galentine’s Day with your girl gang

Celebrate Galentine’s Day with your girl gang by exploring budget-friendly travel destinations across India, from serene hills to beautiful beaches.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 11:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Galentine’s Day is all about celebrating friendship, laughter, and the amazing bond you share with your girl gang.
  • It’s the perfect excuse to plan a fun trip, take a break from routine life, and create unforgettable memories together.
  • It’s a celebration of support, love, laughter, and empowerment.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

From Himachal Pradesh to Pondicherry: 7 perfect budget-friendly getaways to celebrate Galentine’s Day with your girl gangPic Credit: Freepik

Galentine’s Day is all about celebrating friendship, laughter, and the amazing bond you share with your girl gang. It’s the perfect excuse to plan a fun trip, take a break from routine life, and create unforgettable memories together.

Here are seven amazing destinations that offer adventure, relaxation, and loads of moments without burning a hole in your pocket:-

1. Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

If your group loves adventure, Bir Billing is the place to be. Known as India’s paragliding capital, this beautiful hill town offers breathtaking mountain views and peaceful vibes.

You can try paragliding, explore cute cafes, visit monasteries, or simply relax in nature. Budget homestays and hostels make it affordable for a fun girls’ trip.

2. Kerala

From serene backwaters to lush greenery and beautiful beaches, Kerala is perfect for a calm and refreshing getaway. You can enjoy houseboat stays in Alleppey, relax at Varkala beach, or explore tea gardens in Munnar.

Kerala offers something for every mood adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration all within a reasonable budget if planned well.

3. Nashik, Maharashtra

If your girl gang enjoys peaceful vibes and scenic beauty, Nashik is a great option. Famous for vineyards and temples, it offers a mix of spirituality and fun.

You can go wine tasting, explore waterfalls during the monsoon season, or simply enjoy a relaxed weekend surrounded by nature.

4. Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg is a dreamy hill station known for coffee plantations, misty hills, and cozy stays. It’s perfect for long chats, scenic walks, and late-night gossip sessions.

Visit Abbey Falls, enjoy local coffee, and soak in the calm atmosphere. Budget homestays make Coorg ideal for a pocket-friendly girls’ trip.

5. Meghalaya

If your squad loves exploring unique places, Meghalaya should be on your list. From living root bridges to crystal-clear rivers in Dawki, this state feels magical.

The natural beauty, cool weather, and peaceful environment make it a perfect destination to reconnect and recharge with your friends.

6. Gokarna, Karnataka

Looking for beach vibes without the Goa crowd? Gokarna is your answer. It offers peaceful beaches, stunning sunsets, and a relaxed atmosphere.

Spend your days beach-hopping, trying local seafood, and enjoying bonfire nights. Budget guesthouses and hostels make it affordable and fun.

7. Pondicherry

Pondicherry is charming, colorful, and full of European-style streets. It’s perfect for café hopping, cycling by the beach, and capturing aesthetic photos.

Explore Auroville, relax at Paradise Beach, and enjoy the calm seaside vibe with your best friends.

Why Galentine’s Day Matters

Galentine’s Day is more than just a trend it’s about celebrating strong friendships. In our busy lives, we often forget to appreciate the friends who stand by us through thick and thin.

A trip with your girl gang strengthens your bond, creates beautiful memories, and reminds you that friendships are just as important as romantic relationships. It’s a celebration of support, love, laughter, and empowerment.

This Galentine’s Day, pack your bags, gather your besties, and plan a budget-friendly adventure that you’ll talk about for years. Whether it’s mountains, beaches, forests, or cozy cafés, the real destination is the joy of being together.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Israel Trade Talks
India-Israel trade: FTA negotiations heat up amid regional diplomacy push
IRS Tax Deadline 2026
IRS Tax Deadline 2026: File taxes by THIS date or face penalty of…
70th Filmfare Awards
70th Filmfare Awards South nominations announced; check full nominations
Auto news
Why is it called a petrol pump and not a diesel pump? Explained simply
Charlie Puth
'Baby Puth on the way': Singer Charlie Puth and wife Brooke announce pregnancy
mobility
Customs duty cut on aircraft parts to reduce cost of of maintenance: Boeing
 North Korea
Is Kim Jong Un retiring? Spy agency claims he's chosen an unexpected heir
Auto news
Rolls-Royce looking to scale up India investment; Potential for 10,000 jobs
Auto news
Fortuner's rival MG Majestor unveiled: Key features, specs and booking details
Crishan Kalugamage Italy cricket
Meet Crishan Kalugamage: Tuscany pizza boy shines in Italy’s 10-wicket win