From movies to reality: Switzerland’s Glacier Express is an 8-hour magical train journey that costs up to Rs 1,00,000

We have all seen magical train journeys in movies like the famous Hogwarts Express from Harry Potter. But in the real world too, there are train rides that feel just as magical. One of them is Switzerland’s iconic Glacier Express, a luxury train that takes passengers on a breathtaking journey through the Swiss Alps, connecting Zermatt and St. Moritz.

This scenic train ride passes through some of Switzerland’s most beautiful landscapes. Along the way, the train crosses 291 bridges and goes through 91 tunnels, offering stunning panoramic views throughout the journey. It is often called “the slowest express train in the world”, but that’s what makes the experience special - you get time to truly enjoy the views. The train runs all year round, and passengers can choose between Second Class, First Class, or the premium Excellence Class.

A journey with over a century of history

The Glacier Express has a rich history that dates back to the early 20th century. Building railway tracks in the Alpine region was a huge challenge, but engineers made it possible with advanced technology of that time. Today, the 8-hour journey carries a legacy of more than 120 years and reflects major milestones in railway development.

The railway line opened in 1904 and is considered one of the most beautiful train routes in the world. In recognition of its importance, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008. However, the first Glacier Express train between Zermatt and St. Moritz actually started operating in June 1930, with passenger coaches, saloon cars, and a dining carriage.

Earlier, the train could not run during winter due to heavy snowfall and the risk of avalanches, especially on the Furka route. This changed in 1982 with the opening of the Furka Base Tunnel, which made year-round travel safe and possible.

According to the official website, while the train has always been popular among travellers from Switzerland, Germany, and the USA, it is now attracting more passengers from Asian countries as well.

From scenic views to luxury travel

To make the journey even more memorable, panoramic coaches were introduced in 1993, allowing passengers to enjoy wide, uninterrupted views of the Alps. On the train’s 75th anniversary in 2005, 24 new panoramic coaches were added across all travel classes. Today, meals are served directly at your seat, and passengers can enjoy a wide-ranging a la carte menu during the journey.

In 2019, the Glacier Express introduced the Excellence Class, offering a top-level luxury experience. These coaches feature mountain hotel-style interiors, modern facilities, and elegant details like gold-plated domes above the Glacier Bars. In 2021, the First and Second Class coaches were also upgraded to improve comfort.

Ticket and seat prices for the Glacier Express

Travelling on the Glacier Express is very different from travelling on Indian Railways. Here, passengers must buy a travel ticket and also reserve a seat separately.

Here’s an idea of how much it costs:

Second Class:

Seat reservation: CHF 54 (Rs 6,463)

Ticket: CHF 159 (Rs 19,030)

Total: CHF 213 (Rs 25,493)

First Class:

Seat reservation: CHF 54 (Rs 6,463)

Ticket: CHF 272 (Rs 32,555)

Total: CHF 326 (Rs 39,018)

Excellence Class:

Seat reservation: CHF 540 (Rs 64,631)

Ticket: CHF 272 (Rs 32,555)

Total: CHF 812 (Rs 97,186)

While the journey may be expensive, the experience is truly unforgettable. From snow-covered mountains in winter to green valleys in summer, the Glacier Express offers picture-perfect views throughout the year. So, if you ever plan this journey, don’t forget your camera because every moment on this train is worth capturing.