'Jumpin Heights' Goa: Safety Comes 1st At This Adventure Sport Destination

New Delhi: Goa is one of the most popular tourist destinations and it was but natural that this adventure sport would step foot here. Situated in the exquisite peaceful surroundings of Mayem Lake – Jumpin Heights is a perfect place to experience a spine-tingling bungee adventure for all those Adrenaline junkies out there.

The project is supported by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC). Jumpin Heights, run by ex- Army officers, ensures safety by employing a highly experienced crew, with high levels of training and the best equipments in place. After operating for almost a decade in Rishikesh, they bring their immense experience and expertise, now to Goa. Delve into an exhilarating experience, with all the safety and harness checks done according to Australia and New Zealand safety standards.

The adventurous activity has a duration of about an hour, during which you will also get a proper briefing from the professionals. You will be provided with all the safety measures and equipment to ensure a hassle-free experience. You can also get this enthralling experience captured in a video to store the memories for a lifetime.

Mayem lake itself is set in a sleepy Goan village, and the slopes around it covered with thick forests and wild cashews, make for a beautiful setting for the bungee. The 55 meter-high Bungee jumping platform stands on the magnificent lake. The lake will now experience a higher footfall than usual.

You will feel like you are on the top of the world. You will say goodbye to your fear of falling from the sky. Your heart shall beat faster for a few seconds but once you jump, you will feel like you have achieved something extraordinary. One swings back and forth mid-air like a pendulum. With the wind in your face and noise of the wind literally ringing in the ears amidst all the silence, you swing with rebounds. The wind gushes past as you make your way down through nothingness, and you can literally hear your heart thumping. It is safe as harnesses and checks are ensured before you take over this thrilling sport.

The staffs here were pleasant and they even motive and make you feel comfortable if you feel scared to take the leap. The video they provid is also of very good quality. The premises was very well maintained.