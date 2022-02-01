Treating grave medical anomalies with compassion: Doctor Bhushan Kathuria

Tumour detection and removal is no ordinary feat, even for experienced doctors. Accurate diagnosis of the impending medical problems and swift action can save a patient from falling into the clutches of even worse problems. Dr. Bhushan Kathuria recently conducted a much-nuanced medical procedure to excavate a life-threatening tumour from his brain. The patient was diagnosed with a lateral skull-based tumour which is a tumour located very close to the skull bones. The surgery was successful and was done in congruence with the subtotal temporal bone resection which is a procedure required while treating the lateral skull-based tumours. Treatment of such a complex anomaly is fairly uncommon in non-metro cities but Dr. Bhushan Kathuria along with his team of experts and staff managed to successfully operate the patient in one sitting.

Dr. Bhushan Kathuria shared his surgery process and said, “Lateral skull-based tumour is a life-threatening tumour occurrence which is very difficult to detect and operate. The initial diagnosis raised some concerns after which a detailed diagnosis revealed the true underlying medical anomaly. We have been extremely fortuitous in being able to help patients with such advanced medical problems and treat them at our facility. Otherwise, many patients would have to go to Delhi or Noida for the same. Our establishments have earned recognition for performing successful cochlear implants and subtotal temporal bone resection. We are earnestly working to make health care affordable to the citizens of Haryana and strive to go beyond the scope of ENT."

He further adds, “Recently we have successfully operated a patient of “Lateral Skull Base Tumour”, an extensive Glomus Jugulotympacinum involving Petrous Apex/ICA with synchronous Carotid Body Tumour on the same side. It is considered an extremely infrequent and distinctive entity. The patient complained of having a buzzing sensation in the ear and had been struggling with the condition for almost fifteen years. The buzzing drove him crazy and he wasn’t able to eat, sleep or function properly and gravitated towards drinking to numb the pain. No ENT specialist was ready to take the case as it posed great complexity and could be fatal to the patient’s life as well. We did some more scans and observed numerous tumours in the region. The patient was in crippling pain and we decided to operate as soon as possible. The operation lasted seven hours during which we successfully removed all the tumours. He was discharged a week later and the buzzing sound was not there anymore. He resumed work within 15 days and is now working and living a healthy, pain-free life.”

Dr. Bhushan Kathuria along with his colleagues has helped perform many cochlear implants in the last few years with the help of his own money. He has a tight-knit group of six people who have jointly funded costly ENT procedures for patients who couldn't afford them. All the funds including treatment and recovery are borne by the group as the belief that everyone deserves a chance to live a normal, disease-free life. Dr. Bhushan Kathuria was honoured with the “Samaj Sarathi Award” for his efforts in the treatment of the black fungus which became rampant during the last wave of the pandemic. His awards and achievements are a reminder that no good deed goes unheard and unrecognized and give him the motivation to keep helping suffering patients and people.

