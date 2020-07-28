UBSE board results 2020: Uttarakhand class 12 results to be declared at 11 am on July 29

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) is all set to announce the much-awaited Class 10th as well as class 12th board exam results 2020 on July 29, i.e. on Wednesday. The UBSE board will announce the results at 11 am tomorrow at its headquarters in Ramnagar (Nainital), according to media reports.

As per reports, the board will announce the results in the presence of Education Minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar.

Students who appeared in UBSE class 12th board exams 2020 can check their results on the official website of the board, which is ubse.uk.gov.in. In case the UBSE website crashes down, students can check their scorecards via SMS.

To get their scores on their mobile handsets, students should message UK12<ROLL NUMBER> to 56263.

To get results, students need to click on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 1: Click on the download result link.

Step 2:Enter registration number, roll number.

Step 3: The results will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Out of the 3 lakh candidates who had appeared for the exams, around 1.5 lakh students for the High School or class 10 exam, while for the intermediate or class 12 exams as many as 1.35 lakh students appeared.

The board exams were scheduled to be held in March, but were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The pending papers were conducted from June 22 to 24 and the evaluation process was completed on July 15.

The pending exams were – major papers like Mathematics and Sanskrit for class 10; and Biology, Geography, Physics, Mathematics, Sociology of class 12 were left.

Students are required to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass in the exam and obtain an aggregate score of 40 per cent. Last year, 74.57 per cent students cleared the class 10 examination, while, around 73 per cent cleared the class 12 examinations.