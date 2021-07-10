UPSC Principal Recruitment 2021: Applications reopen for 363 posts, check details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has resumed the online application process for principal recruitment 2021. The application window which closed in May has been restarted. Interested candidates who could not apply then, can apply now at the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

The official notification read, “Indicative Advertisement No.07/2021 published in the Employment News on 24-04-2021 with the closing date as 13-05-2021, has now been reactivated.”

The application window will remain open till July 29, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill 363 vacancies for the principal in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a master’s degree from a recognized University/Institute or a bachelor of education from a recognized university/institute along with ten years’ experience of teaching (Vice Principal/ Post Graduate Teacher/ Trained Graduate Teacher). The aspirant should not exceed the upper age limit of 50 years.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website of UPSC- www.upsconline.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link for online applications

3. A new page will open where you will have to click on UPSC principal recruitment 2021

4. Fill in the required details, valid email id and mobile number

5. After completing, re-login to the portal by using the registered username and password and proceed to the online application

6. After entering all the details, upload the documents and pay the application fee of Rs 25

Candidates are advised to download a copy and take a printout of the online application form.

