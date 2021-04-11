हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

11 BJP members expelled for 6 yrs on disciplinary grounds in UP's Bhadohi

Eleven BJP members, including the brother of the Bhadohi MLA, have been expelled from the party for six years on disciplinary grounds, a senior leader said on Sunday.

11 BJP members expelled for 6 yrs on disciplinary grounds in UP&#039;s Bhadohi
Image used for representational purpose

Bhadohi: Eleven BJP members, including the brother of the Bhadohi MLA, have been expelled from the party for six years on disciplinary grounds, a senior leader said on Sunday.

The action was taken against them for revolting against the party and forcibly trying to occupy the office of its official candidate for the panchayat polls here, district BJP chief Vinay Srivastava told reporters.

Eleven BJP members, including Anirudh Tripathi, who is the brother of BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, have been expelled from the party for six years, he said.
Contrary to BJP's stand that no relative of a party member will contest the panchayat polls, besides Anirudh Tripathi, Sachin Tripathi and Chandrakant Tripathi, nephews of the MLA, filed nomination papers, Srivastava said.

"On Sunday afternoon, Chandrakant Tripathi declared that the BJP has given him a ticket, and he ransacked the office of party candidate from ward 8 Gauri Shankar Mishra. The party taking serious note of the incident, has expelled 11 party office bearers," Srivastava said.

Panchayat elections in Bhadohi will take place on April 15.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshBJP
Next
Story

Mathura’s Banke Bihari temple issues new guidelines amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Must Watch

PT14M19S

Kiska Bengal: Why politics on Cooch Behar violence?