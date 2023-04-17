topStoriesenglish2596078
21-Year-Old College Student Shot Dead In UP's Jalaun; RJD Asks Will BJP Celebrate This Too?

In the viral video, the victim can be seen lying on the ground in her college uniform, and a pistol thrown close to her body.

21-Year-Old College Student Shot Dead In UP's Jalaun; RJD Asks Will BJP Celebrate This Too?

Jalaun: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old college student was shot dead by motorcycle-borne men in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to police, a second-year BA student, identified as Roshni, was shot in the head by two motorcycle-borne men at the Kotra crossing. Sharing more details of the crime, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said Roshni had gone to the college for an exam. Around 11.30 AM while she was on her way back home, the motorcycle-borne men shot her in the head and fled, SP Raja said.

The woman's parents later lodged a complaint against one - Raj Ahirwar – who was arrested by the police. The accused is being interrogated and efforts are on to nab the other accused, the Jalaun SP said.

Meanwhile, a video of the heinous crime also became viral on social media which showed the deceased lying on the ground in a pool of blood after being shot in the head. The shocking murder triggered anger among the locals who criticised the police for doing nothing to improve the law and order machinery.

In the viral video, the victim can be seen lying on the ground in her college uniform, and a pistol thrown close to her body. 

The shocking murder of the 21-year-old college student comes just two days after the sensational murder of gangster-turned-political Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf by three sharpshooters in front of TV cameras in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, which shared the disturbing video clip on Twitter, targeted the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. "Will the wolves of Godi media and the BJP also celebrate this death?" the party asked, taking a dig at the ruling BJP over celebrations after Atiq's murder.

