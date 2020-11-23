After Delhi, cap on wedding guests in Uttar Pradesh; check advisory issued to curb COVID-19 spurt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday restricted the number of people attending an indoor event in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases. However use of face masks, sanitisers, thermal scanning and maintaining social distancing remain intact, an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that 50 per cent of the capacity of an indoor place, be it a hall or a room (outside containment zones), but not exceeding 100 people, has been allowed in case of any social, religious, cultural, sports, educational, entertainment and political programme or wedding. Earlier, 200 people were allowed in a hall, room or any indoor place.

Similarly in the case of outdoor programmes, less than 40 per cent of area of the venue will be allowed to be occupied by people, Prasad said.

A ban has been impoed on bands, DJs at weddings. The elderly and the sick people have been prohibited from attending the weddings.

Action will be taken against those violating the rules.

Elaborating about the status of COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the official said 2,067 fresh cases were reported from the state, taking the infection tally to 5,28,833. He said with 23 more COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll climbed to 7,582.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,060 coronavirus patients in the state have recovered from the viral disease, and so far 4,97,475 people have recovered from the disease.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 23,776, Prasad said. He also said the case fatality rate of the state is 1.43 per cent. Over 1.45 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday. More than 1.81 crore samples have so far been tested in the state, Prasad added.