After Palghar, two seers murdered in UP’s Bulandshahr, CM Yogi Adityanath seeks detailed report

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the alleged murder of two priests, whose dead bodies were found at the Pagon village’s temple in Bulandshahr late on Monday.

According to reports, the Chief Minister has directed the top UP Police officials and the Bulandshahr District Magistrate to investigate the case thoroughly and submit a detailed report about the incident at the earliest.

The Bulandshahr Police has meanwhile launched an investigation into the matter. The bodies of the two seers have been sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited.

The dead bodies of the two priests were spotted by the locals when they visited the temple on Monday and they then reported the matter to the police.

The two priests were identified as Sadhu Jagandas (55-year-old) and Sevadas (35-year-old). The priests were the resident of Anupshahr’s village Pagona and were serving in the temple for the past 10 years.

After an initial investigation, the Bulandshahr Police has said that “two days back the priests had a minor conflict with a man who visited the temple and that has possibly led to the murder of the duo but the investigation is underway and still the motive is unknown.”

