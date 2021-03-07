Akhilesh Yadav's party in trouble: Vigilance to file case against Samajwadi party MLC Vasudev Yadav

Lucknow: The vigilance department will file a case against Samajwadi Party's MLC Vasudev Yadav in connection to disproportionate assets case.

The probe team is likely to file an FIR against the member of the Legislative Council after getting the nod from the state government.

Yadav has been posted in several important positions as an officer in the Education Department,

In 2017, an inquiry was ordered against Vasudev Yadav and in the prelimnary investigation evidence of wrongdoing was uncoverd by the investigating team.

It is alleged that while in the Education Department, Vasudev Yadav acquired illegal wealth in Prayagraj.