हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav's party in trouble: Vigilance to file case against Samajwadi party MLC Vasudev Yadav

The vigilance department will file a case against Samajwadi Party's MLC Vasudev Yadav in connection to disproportionate assets case.

Akhilesh Yadav&#039;s party in trouble: Vigilance to file case against Samajwadi party MLC Vasudev Yadav

Lucknow: The vigilance department will file a case against Samajwadi Party's MLC Vasudev Yadav in connection to disproportionate assets case.

The probe team is likely to file an FIR against the member of the Legislative Council after getting the nod from the state government. 

Yadav has been posted in several important positions as an officer in the Education Department, 

In 2017, an inquiry was ordered against Vasudev Yadav and in the prelimnary investigation evidence of wrongdoing was uncoverd by the investigating team. 

It is alleged that while in the Education Department, Vasudev Yadav acquired illegal wealth in Prayagraj.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party
Next
Story

UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches Global Encyclopaedia of Ramayana

Must Watch

PT17M34S

Kiska Bengal: Bengal Victory with film actors, Star war of TMC and BJP?