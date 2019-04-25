close

Dimple Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple touches Mayawati's feet on stage, seeks blessing

Dimple, who is seeking reelection from Kannauj, as the joint candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, was seen taking the blessing of BSP supremo today.

File photo

New Delhi: Dimple Yadav, the sitting Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament from Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency, on Monday shared the stage with her husband and party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in Kannauj. 

Dimple, who is seeking reelection from Kannauj, as the joint candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, was seen taking a blessing of BSP supremo Mayawati on the stage. 

News agency ANI shared a video in which Dimple is seen touching Mayawati's feet while the latter is about to address a gathering along with Akhilesh. 

Watch the video here: 

Mayawati today said that she considers Dimple as her daughter-in-law and she shares a special relation with her that will continue. The BSP chief also added that Akhilesh respects her a lot. 

The BSP supremo appealed the voters to re-elect Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav by pressing the 'cycle' poll button. Mayawati also urged the voters to ensure transfer of votes to BSP candidates fielded elsewhere as joint nominees of the alliance to ensure a clean sweep by the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh. 

