Asad Encounter: Killing Of Atiq Ahmed's Son In Jhansi A 'Huge Success,' Says UP STF

Lucknow: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said that the encounter of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed`s fugitive son Asad and his aide Ghulam, who were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, was a “huge success." "This was an important and challenging case. The killing of these two criminals (Asad and Ghulam) is a huge success," Amitabh Yash, ADG Uttar Pradesh STF, said while talking to reporters after the encounter.

Foreign-Made Weapons Recovered

The UP STF ADG also confirmed that both Asad and Ghulam, wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, have been eliminated and they were possessing foreign-made sophisticated weapons. Amitabh Yash further said the STF team was fully prepared for the operation. "The STF team was successful in tracking them down after a lot of hard work. We had the information that they had sophisticated weapons. The STF team was fully prepared. Asad and Ghulam, the main shooters in the Umesh Pal murder, were tracked down and killed in an encounter today," he said.

The STF ADG said that it was not easy to catch a person who had killed a man (Umesh Pal) who was a witness against them and had protection from the police. The official said that the police are leaving no stone unturned to nab all criminals. "They possessed foreign-made weapons which are rare. We are making efforts to arrest all the criminals who have come to light. STF has put in full might," he said.

Asad, Aide Killed In Jhansi Encounter

Atiq Ahmed`s son Asad was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Jhansi, police said on Thursday. Asad was killed along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. Each of them carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh. "Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with a UP STF team," said Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar. The encounter took place on a day Ahmad was presented before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Prayagraj in the murder case and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

How UP STF Tracked Asad?

Visuals showed two bodies lying beside a motorbike at the site of the alleged encounter. An ambulance later took them away. STF officials said Asad and Ghulam were on the run since the murder of Umesh Pal on February 24. Several STF teams were pressed to track them down. On Thursday, they were trying to flee on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by an STF team in Jhansi, the officials said, adding they opened fire on the personnel and were killed in retaliatory firing.

Atiq, Ashraf Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, a Prayagraj court sent gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. The two were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam at 11:10 am amid heavy security and they remained in the court for over two hours as the arguments proceeded.

Ahmad and Ashraf, alias Khalid Azim, will be kept in Naini jail in Prayagraj till April 26, said advocate Vikram Singh, the counsel for Umesh Pal's wife Jaya.

Singh said the arguments on the application for their police custody were yet to be completed.

CM Yogi Praises UP STF

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting on `law and order` after the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed`s son, Asad, in an encounter. CM Yogi also lauded the Special Task Force (STF) team which was involved in the shootout.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister`s Office, CM Yogi was apprised about the encounter by the Principal Secretary (Home).A report was also placed before the Chief Minister on this entire matter. "After the encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed`s son Asad and his aide, CM Yogi Adityanath took a meeting on law and order. CM Yogi praised UP STF as well as DGP, Special DG law and order and the entire team," UP CMO said in a statement."

Message To Criminals: UP DyCM

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hailed the state Special Task Force on the encounter of Asad and his aide, and termed the action, a "message to criminals". While speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "I congratulate UP STF for this action. Police fired in retaliation after they (Asad and his aide Ghulam) fired upon them." "It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is Yogi govt in UP, not Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to criminals," he said.