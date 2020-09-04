हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

BJP's Syed Zafar Alam elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

BJP candidate Syed Zafar Alam was on Friday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, officials said here.

BJP&#039;s Syed Zafar Alam elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

Lucknow: BJP candidate Syed Zafar Alam was on Friday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, officials said here.

Friday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations and no one else was in the fray for the by-election, which was scheduled on September 11.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant following the death of SP MP Amar Singh in Singapore on August 1.

"Alam has been declared elected," Returning Officer Brijbhushan Dubey said.

Zafar will serve the remainder of Singh's term till July 4, 2022.

On Tuesday, BJP's Govind Narain Shukla and Independent Mahesh Chandra Sharma had filed nominations.

Sharma's nomination got rejected on Wednesday as he did not have the backing of 10 MLAs as required, while Shukla withdrew his nomination the next day.

Tags:
BJPSyed Zafar AlamRajya SabhaUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Noida Metro resumes service from Sept 7; only one gate for entry/exit at 15 of 21 stations
  • 39,36,747Confirmed
  • 68,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M27S

Zee World Exclusive : Defence Ministers to converge on Russia amid stand-off tensions in disputed territory